Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco

EPD: Man unintentionally shot in leg during argument
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a dispute led to one victim being hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:15 p.m. for a patient with a gunshot wound. Police state that the victim’s wound was on their left inner leg. According to […]
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside. Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck. Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
911 calls released after fatal Lodge Avenue shooting
(WEHT) - The first 911 calls placed after the deadly shooting on Lodge Avenue on Wednesday have been released.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people in Evansville are facing charges after authorities say drug paraphernalia was within easy access to children. A Department of Child Services worker said they received a report that 31-year-old Kevin Rutter and 35-year-old Ashley Hines were both using drugs. They were told that Rutter...
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
