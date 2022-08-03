Gaylord man arrested for assaulting and choking girlfriend

Read on upnorthlive.com
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
UpNorthLive.com
Man sent to hospital following three-way crash dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake Ann man involved in a three-way crash in Grand Traverse County over the weekend has died. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A...
wnmufm.org
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975
STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old girl staying with boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon vanished 35 years ago
ROSCOMMON, Mich. – Cassandra Elizabeth Durham was staying with her boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon, Michigan when she vanished. Durham and her boyfriend had left Baltimore, Maryland. Her boyfriend was from Maryland. Durham’s father last heard from her over the phone in August 1987. That was 35 years ago....
UpNorthLive.com
School districts scramble to find more bus drivers, hoping to save door-to-door routes
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the start of school just weeks away, there's a search underway for bus drivers, and one district in Leelanau county may have to make some tough decisions. Leland Public School currently has four bus drivers - two are part-time. The superintendent recently sent a...
Old Mission Gazette
Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?
It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
UpNorthLive.com
'Barn-dominiums': New kind of storage facility opening in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Grand Traverse County is getting a new kind of storage facility. Located off Blair Township Hall Road, the M-37 Round About Barns are in the first phase of construction. The storage units are called luxury “barn-dominiums” with each having air conditioning and heating....
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord VA clinic dedicated and named for Vietnam war hero
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Gaylord is now named after someone who the community calls a distinguished Vietnam war hero. About 100 people gathered at the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Gaylord. The clinic opened its doors last year but didn’t have...
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
UpNorthLive.com
VA community based outpatient clinic holding enrollment in Mackinaw City
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Veterans who are not currently enrolled for VA health care are encouraged to visit the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mackinaw City on August 20. An enrollment event will be held on Wednesday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clinic,...
UpNorthLive.com
Employers prepare for summer workforce returning to school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – August 7 marks the midway point of the Summer, and businesses and restaurants are still seeing crowds here in northern Michigan. But as Summer enters its second half, some businesses will face a new hurdle as a chunk of their workforce will be heading back to school.
UpNorthLive.com
Adult Prom Fundraiser to support Project Feed the Kids
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --It’s time to throw on your dancing shoes and re-live prom all while supporting a local nonprofit. Project Feed the Kids helps make sure no child or family in our community goes hungry. You can help support its mission by attending an adult prom fundraiser.
NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling
GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
UpNorthLive.com
Feeding our students: Federal program that provided free meals for kids ending
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the past two school years, most of our kids have had free meals provided at school. That program is ending, so as you prepare your students to go back to class, school administrators from around northern Michigan ask that you do something you haven't had to in a while.
