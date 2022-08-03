From Single 'Girls' Star to Married Woman! Lena Dunham’s Relationship History From Luis Felber to Jack Antonoff

Read on parade.com
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Diane Keaton Sips a 'Real Drink' and Spills Details on Why She Has Dated So Many of Her Co-Stars
Diane Keaton is sitting in the rooftop bar of one Rome’s most exclusive hotels. She is offered a glass of water but wrinkles her nose. “I think we’ll have a real drink,” says the 76-year-old Oscar-winner before two glasses of Lillet, a French aperitif, arrive at the table.
'Bachelorette' Alum Blake H. Shares Insane Video After Dog Drove Into His House
This is a story about a good dog who did a bad thing. Bachelorette Season 14 alum Blake Horstmann stunned fans when he shared a video on his social media pages showcasing the destruction his dog reportedly caused when he got behind the wheel of a car. “Turns out my...
Nicole Layog Says Her Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' "Breaks Her Heart"
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. "Nicole, to quote a Big Brother superfan, Rihanna, right now, you look so dumb right now. Choosing me as your...
Britney Spears Responds to Claims That Her Kids Are ‘Avoiding Her’
After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her two sons, the Grammy-winning singer slammed the former backup dancer for discussing family matters publicly. In posts made on Instagram, Spears had a lot to say about Federline's recent interview, writing that everything he said was: "Only...
Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo is getting brutally honest about some changes she would make to the writing on Grey's Anatomy. The 52-year-old actress, who is not only a star but an executive producer of the series, recently criticized the way in which the long-running ABC drama has historically tackled current social issues.
Woody Harrelson Writes a Poem for Baby that Looks Like Him
After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Favorite Reality Show Guilty Pleasure
The Dropout actress came clean about her reality show watching habits during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cage Show on Tuesday, where she openly admitted her love for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For Seyfried, 36, watching the long-running ABC series truly is a guilty pleasure, as...
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Incarcerated Man’s Work for Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck released a musical album together called 18 in July, but now they're facing a major accusation. The two are accused of plagiarism, as Rolling Stone reported that lyrics from their song "Sad Motherf***in’ Parade" are directly lifted from a poem written by an incarcerated man named Slim Wilson.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocals on Instagram
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, recently shared a video of herself soulfully singing a little tune on Instagram, and with it, reminded us all that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. The 20-year-old is the youngest of the two Grammy award-winning country music artists...
John Legend Reveals the Moment His Friendship With Kanye West Ended
While John Legend used to be close with rapper Kanye West, the two musicians aren't exactly the best of friends anymore. During an appearance on "The Axe Files" podcast on Thursday, Legend, 43, shared a glimpse into what caused his friendship with the Donda rapper to go downhill. "We aren't...
LOOK: Elton John Attends 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical in Chicago
On the evening of August 3, Elton John attended The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. John, along with lyricist Shaina Taub, wrote the music for the new show, which is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the subsequent 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
More Like Moneyball-er! Is Anyone Surprised Brad Pitt’s Net Worth Is Crazy High?
There’s no denying that Brad Pitt is one of the most famous movie stars ever, and Brad Pitt's net worth reflects decades of work in and out of Hollywood. The actor has even transitioned into a prolific producer, racking up Oscar nominations—and a of couple wins—along the way.
Kevin Bacon Earns the Title 'Himbo of the Week' for His TikTok Presence
With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”
Courtney Love Says She's Setting the Record Straight in New Memoir
After a decade of postponing, Courtney Love is finally done writing her memoir, the singer has revealed on Instagram. "Dude(s). I think I might have just signed off on my book…. After a f-----g DECADE of dragging my a**," she wrote on Friday, August 5. But with one piece...
Jennifer Garner Is a Helpful Target Employee in Relatable Instagram Video
Imagine going on a Target run and having Jennifer Garner help you decide on in-store products!. The actress depicted a friendly associate of the famed Bullseye-logo retail chain in a cute, wildly relatable Instagram Reel video shared to her account on Thursday. Acting in a dual-character role for the promotional...
John Leguizamo Blasts Hollywood for Casting James Franco as Fidel Castro
After it was announced that James Franco was cast as Fidel Castro in an upcoming movie called Alina of Cuba, actor John Leguizamo did not hold back from sharing his opinion. Leguizamo–who starred in hit projects like Moulin Rouge! and When They See Us and won an Emmy for his stand-up special, John Leguizamo: Freak–spoke out against the casting on Instagram when the news broke.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Broken Up
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up. An insider told Page Six that the couple split earlier this week after nine months of dating. The source said they have “decided” to remain friends. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found...
Sadie Sink Almost Lost 'Stranger Things' Role for Being Too Old
Sadie Sink is a major name in Hollywood thanks to Stranger Things, but the actor almost didn't get the breakout role for a silly reason: her age. When Sink auditioned to play Max Mayfield in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, she was only 14 years old. But according to Sink's new interview with Fashion Magazine, this was older than showrunners wanted.
