From Single 'Girls' Star to Married Woman! Lena Dunham’s Relationship History From Luis Felber to Jack Antonoff

With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”

