ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

From Single 'Girls' Star to Married Woman! Lena Dunham’s Relationship History From Luis Felber to Jack Antonoff

By Allie Nelson
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Parade

Britney Spears Responds to Claims That Her Kids Are ‘Avoiding Her’

After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her two sons, the Grammy-winning singer slammed the former backup dancer for discussing family matters publicly. In posts made on Instagram, Spears had a lot to say about Federline's recent interview, writing that everything he said was: "Only...
RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo is getting brutally honest about some changes she would make to the writing on Grey's Anatomy. The 52-year-old actress, who is not only a star but an executive producer of the series, recently criticized the way in which the long-running ABC drama has historically tackled current social issues.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Woody Harrelson Writes a Poem for Baby that Looks Like Him

After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#Life Imitating Art#Hbo#British
Parade

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Favorite Reality Show Guilty Pleasure

The Dropout actress came clean about her reality show watching habits during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cage Show on Tuesday, where she openly admitted her love for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For Seyfried, 36, watching the long-running ABC series truly is a guilty pleasure, as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

LOOK: Elton John Attends 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical in Chicago

On the evening of August 3, Elton John attended The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. John, along with lyricist Shaina Taub, wrote the music for the new show, which is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the subsequent 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Kevin Bacon Earns the Title 'Himbo of the Week' for His TikTok Presence

With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Parade

John Leguizamo Blasts Hollywood for Casting James Franco as Fidel Castro

After it was announced that James Franco was cast as Fidel Castro in an upcoming movie called Alina of Cuba, actor John Leguizamo did not hold back from sharing his opinion. Leguizamo–who starred in hit projects like Moulin Rouge! and When They See Us and won an Emmy for his stand-up special, John Leguizamo: Freak–spoke out against the casting on Instagram when the news broke.
MOVIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Broken Up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up. An insider told Page Six that the couple split earlier this week after nine months of dating. The source said they have “decided” to remain friends. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sadie Sink Almost Lost 'Stranger Things' Role for Being Too Old

Sadie Sink is a major name in Hollywood thanks to Stranger Things, but the actor almost didn't get the breakout role for a silly reason: her age. When Sink auditioned to play Max Mayfield in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, she was only 14 years old. But according to Sink's new interview with Fashion Magazine, this was older than showrunners wanted.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy