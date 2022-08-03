ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings general manager Monte McNair poignantly pays tribute to Dodgers legend Vin Scully

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms3WD_0h3AxwGj00

Kings general manager and noted Los Angeles Dodgers fan Monte McNair took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers announced Scully’s death during their game against the rival San Francisco Giants. Team president and CEO Stan Kasten aptly described Scully as an iconic figure who left an indelible mark on the world of sports.

“We have lost an icon,” Kasten said. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

McNair, who is entering his third season as the Kings’ general manager, grew up in Oak Park, a small Ventura County town about 40 miles from Dodger Stadium, which is located on Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles.

McNair revealed himself as a lifelong Dodgers fan early in his tenure with the Kings. In October, when the Giants were playing the Dodgers in the 2021 National League Division Series, McNair had fun with Kings fans, many of whom are fans of the Giants.

“If the Giants win the series, I’ll tweet out a picture of me wearing a Giants shirt,” McNair said.

The Dodgers won the series in five games.

McNair poignantly paid his respects to Scully via social media, putting his own spin on one of the legendary broadcaster’s signature phrases. Scully called Dodgers games for 67 years, from 1950, when they were located in Brooklyn, until 2016.

“He was so good, my dad let us stay up late to listen to him, fans at the ballpark preferred to bring their headphones, and he didn’t need a partner in the press box,” McNair tweeted. “There will never be another Vin Scully … and a very pleasant good evening to you, Vinny, wherever you may be.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Stan Kasten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

23K+
Followers
692
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy