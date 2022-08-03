Kings general manager Monte McNair poignantly pays tribute to Dodgers legend Vin Scully

Kings general manager and noted Los Angeles Dodgers fan Monte McNair took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers announced Scully’s death during their game against the rival San Francisco Giants. Team president and CEO Stan Kasten aptly described Scully as an iconic figure who left an indelible mark on the world of sports.

“We have lost an icon,” Kasten said. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

McNair, who is entering his third season as the Kings’ general manager, grew up in Oak Park, a small Ventura County town about 40 miles from Dodger Stadium, which is located on Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles.

McNair revealed himself as a lifelong Dodgers fan early in his tenure with the Kings. In October, when the Giants were playing the Dodgers in the 2021 National League Division Series, McNair had fun with Kings fans, many of whom are fans of the Giants.

“If the Giants win the series, I’ll tweet out a picture of me wearing a Giants shirt,” McNair said.

The Dodgers won the series in five games.

McNair poignantly paid his respects to Scully via social media, putting his own spin on one of the legendary broadcaster’s signature phrases. Scully called Dodgers games for 67 years, from 1950, when they were located in Brooklyn, until 2016.

“He was so good, my dad let us stay up late to listen to him, fans at the ballpark preferred to bring their headphones, and he didn’t need a partner in the press box,” McNair tweeted. “There will never be another Vin Scully … and a very pleasant good evening to you, Vinny, wherever you may be.”