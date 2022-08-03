ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO, Sun City Posse cutting crime

The partnership between the Sun City Posse and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office continues to cut down on crime in the community.

MCSO deputies caught up with the warrant arrests in Sun City, mostly for transient or homeless people, according to Lt. Scott Keller of District 3. He added seven more warrants were cleared during the week of July 24-31.

“But they were back on the streets within days,” he said.

What has helped law enforcement’s efforts is cooperation from the business owners, Keller explained.

“We now have nearly all the businesses between 99th and 113th avenues along Grand Avenue with signed trespass authorizations,” he said.

That means deputies can ask loiterers on business properties to leave. If they don’t they can be given a citation, according to Keller. He also said he personally took care of a loud music complaint within the community.

“There were some people who moved here from Phoenix and thought they were still there,” Keller said. “They believed they could play their music at a loud volume while they worked on their cars.”

Another factor that is helping MCSO is the work of the Sun City Posse.

“We are working well with the Posse,” said Mike Redman, MCSO District 3 community outreach officer. “We just need to keep pushing.”

As an example, he said his latest patrol with the Posse 11 0.m.-2 a.m. on the last Tuesday and July was a busy one, resulting in multiple contacts with suspicious persons and activity.

Keller said fraud and scams continue. He related that he received two such attempts on his office telephone.

“They wanted to tell me about my car warranty and to buy my property — which was the address of the district office,” he said.

Keller also said scammers are using spoofing apps that allow them to select random working phone numbers to show on respondents’ phone to make them look legitimate. Several Sun City residents said they had received calls from their own number, and Keller has also. That sets up a situation in which dheriff’s deputies’ phones, both work and personal, can be spoofed.

“If you ever do get a call from an MCSO phone number that you recognize, ask for the deputy’s name and badge number,” Keller said.

