Looking for something to do in the days ahead? Here are more than 30 events to pick from

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Tomatoes are in. Corn, zucchini, cucumbers, okra, potatoes. Food truck, kettle corn, crafts, soaps, Cardinals and Blues shirts, plants.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 5. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Masks are required at the sale. 618-667-2133.

▪ Millstadt Township Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Event Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring everything: local plants, fruit, coffee, produce, flowers, honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies/jams and flea market items. No vendor fees. 618-476-3037.

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market .

▪ St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. (by reservation only) Friday, Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. The Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. Cash or check only. For reservations on Friday: standrews-edwardsville.com or 618-656-1294.

▪ Gateway Dulcimer Music Festival — All day starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. Four Points by Sheraton/Fountains Conference Center, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Featuring Mike Anderson, Jackie Armstrong, Jeff Furman and Sarah Morgan on Mountain Dulcimer; Pam Bowman, Ilace Mears and Rick Thum on Hammer Dulcimer; Ivan Stiles on Autoharp and Danny Shepherd on Ukulele. Workshops held Friday and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. followed by 7 p.m. evening concerts. Concert tickets are $10 each, available at the door. A hymn sing will be held on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. gatewaydulcimer.org

▪ David Taylor-Belleville CDJR Food Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. David Taylor-Belleville CDJR, 3795 W. State Route 15, Belleville. Items in dire need are canned goods, hygiene products, diapers, wipes and any perishable food items. This is for the Cahokia Community Basket (Food Pantry) who is a nonprofit charity that provides supplemental food items to over 400 families in the St Clair County area each week.

▪ Community Interfaith Food Pantry Open House — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Community Interfaith Food Pantry, 1218 W. Main St., Belleville. Come help the Food Pantry celebrate its 15th Anniversary by touring the facility. The food pantry opened in August 2007 with a mission of improving the health and well-being of individuals and families by providing food assistance to those in need in the Belleville and Swansea area. Volunteers will be available to answer questions. For more information call 618-355-9199.

▪ St. Francis of Assisi Parish Picnic — 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2nd and Clinton streets, Aviston. Featuring a chicken dinner with all the trimmings served 3-7 p.m. Bingo for quilts starts at 6:30 p.m. Cash awarded for multiple winners per round. Games of chance with basket prizes. The Country Store will have items for sale including fresh produce. Refreshments available.

▪ Zoar USS Church Picnic — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Zoar UCC Church, 9103 D Road, Columbia. Featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass, junior fiddlers Lillian Roever and Noah Feldt, banjo picker “Sammy Boy” Webb. Barbecue dinners, desserts. Free admission.

▪ ‘Researching Your Family Tree Using DNA’ — 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Immanuel United Methodist Church, lower level, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series Program: Researching Your Family Tree Using DNA; Presenter: Debi Burgess. 618-656-7569.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com .

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $1, plus $1 for four cards. Must be 50 or older or disabled to play. 618-444-6771.

▪ Beacon Summer Fun Trivia — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. St. Augustine Church, 1910 West Belle, Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Includes silent auction, raffles. Cash prizes. BYO snacks. Water, beer, wine and soda available for purchase. Cost: 20 per person; $15 per person if registered by Aug. 4. Tables of 10 players. To reserve a table: 618-416-4538, ask for Mike.

▪ Trivia for Conservation — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Godfrey KC Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Doors open at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge of history, pop culture, nature and more all while helping The Nature Institute in their mission of education, restoration and preservation. Cash prizes to top two teams. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, water, soda, tea provided. BYO snacks. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per person or $120 for a team of eight. Reserve tables: TheNatureInstitute.org or 618-466-9930.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series: Jeremy Wright — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Downtown Square, Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. highlandil.gov

▪ Highland Muny Band — Approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Downtown Square, Highland. Listen to the beautiful music of the Muny Band all summer. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/HighlandMunyBand

▪ Music in the Neighborhoods: Strings Under the Stars — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Bring a lawn chair for a concert under the stars on the front lawn of Christ Church.

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Frisse Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Open to those with diabetes and their family members and/or caregivers. Participants will receive a small gift at the this meeting. The group will continue to meet on the first Thursday of each month. Participants will be required to wear non-cloth, medical-grade masks, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Registration is required. 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org to register or for more information.

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Rainbow House, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A guest speaker from Equality Illinois will give an update on LGBTQ legislation. Meetings are free and open to the public. If you need support or have questions, email pflagedwardsville@outlook.com or call 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Online via Zoom. Program: ‘City of the Sun – Cahokia Mounds.’ Justin Smock,Conservation Education Representative at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the ancient City of Cahokia, which was inhabited by Native Americans from about 700 to 1400. An ancient metropolis, it was an artistic, cultural power center during the Mississippian period, whose inhabitants created the largest earthworks in North America. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL .

▪ St. Clair County Office on Aging Senior Pickleball — 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Pickleball is the latest trend for seniors, combining ping pong, badminton and tennis. We will have courts for different skill levels. If you are a new participant, call 618-234-4410, ext. 7034 to register.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern IL (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Heights Community Church, 2227 Vandalia, Collinsville and online via Zoom. For family members or other caregivers of someone who has a mental illness. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net or call NAMI at 618-798-9788.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Cod cut-ups, walleye, shrimp, burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carry outs available. No phone orders.

Reservations Required

▪ Hops for Heroes — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Hops for Heroes is a charity beer tasting featuring craft breweries from the St. Louis area. Tickets include four hours of beer tasting from local breweries, a complimentary beer tasting glass, and T-shirt. Food will be available for purchase as well. Must be 21 to enter. Proceeds support the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Network. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or https://bit.ly/3PApe5d .

▪ Pitch for Cancer Research Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Trenton Community Park, Trenton. Prizes will be awarded to the top four team finishers. Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. It is being held in memory of Helen Andersen (Lebanon, IL) and Ashley Furlong, both who died from cancer at such a young age. Cost: $20 per person or $40 per team of two. Proceeds benefit cancer research. To register: https://bit.ly/3chkUtg . For info: Mark Skaer 618-623-2769 or skaer.mark@gmail.com .

▪ St. Clair County Office on Aging - Aging Safely- Aging in Place — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24. 201 North Church St., Belleville, Adaptive Equipment & Caregiving Corner will present a closer look at how focusing on home safety can improve functional independence, decrease fall risk and assist with aging in place. Reservations required. Registered attendees will eligible for attendance prizes. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044 to register.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. KC Hall grounds, 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegars, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket