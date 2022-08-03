NYC Times Square box cutter slashing suspect charged with hate crime against Asian woman; had 30 prior arrests

Read on www.foxnews.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
‘You Don’t Want Me to Go in My Purse’: Suspect Allegedly Shot and Killed Another Woman in Uber After Night of Partying
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries
A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Man Accidentally Kills Sister When Fatally Shooting Her Boyfriend: Police
The man and his father were arrested in connection with the fatal incident.
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work
A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
