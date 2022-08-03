ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Thief steals $2,000 from victim's locked vehicle in Tioga County

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Mansfield, Pa. -- An unknown suspect broke into a victim's vehicle in Tioga County and stole $2,000.

State police at Mansfield say the vehicle was parked at the victim's residence on N. Bullock Road in Richmond Township when the theft occurred on July 25. The suspect broke into the locked vehicle and took a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip that held $2,000 in cash. The suspect also removed a credit card, a debit card, multiple personal IDs, and a checkbook.

Police noted the vehicle also sustained damage on both sides from a key.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.

Melissa Harrington
4d ago

right down the road from me. ugh. come on over I got 4 dog's ,cameras and a pew pew that would like to say hi

NorthcentralPA.com

Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head

Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Bolivar Residents Charged With Animal Cruelty

Two Bolivar residents were charged with animal cruelty in Wellsville Friday. New York State Police charged 40-year-old Michelle L. Lockwood and 40-year-old Clifton M. Hall with abandonment of animals from a case reported on Aug 2. Both were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a...
BOLIVAR, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County’s most wanted, according to the sheriff’s office

Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced several active warrants Friday night. Anyone with information on any of these accused people should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 570-893-4070. Rusty Allen Banks, above, is wanted for third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Zeppelin Joshua Zeigler is wanted for second-degree felony burglary. Michael Anthony Eckardt...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsChannel 36

Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
CHEMUNG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Charged After Woman Murdered at Northside Apartment Complex

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Corning man is charged with second degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace early Friday morning. Corning officers were dispatched to an apartment at the complex, which is formerly known as Stewart Park apartments, for a report of an unresponsive female, who has been identified as 26-year-old Keli Collins. Officers began administering life-saving measures, along with city firefighters and first responders with AMR ambulance. Despite their efforts, Collins died.
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault

Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases. Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft. The teen...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga County man arrested for string of burglaries along Route 6

Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6. Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief. The string of burglaries began on April 11 when...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
