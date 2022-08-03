Thief steals $2,000 from victim's locked vehicle in Tioga County

Mansfield, Pa. -- An unknown suspect broke into a victim's vehicle in Tioga County and stole $2,000.

State police at Mansfield say the vehicle was parked at the victim's residence on N. Bullock Road in Richmond Township when the theft occurred on July 25. The suspect broke into the locked vehicle and took a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip that held $2,000 in cash. The suspect also removed a credit card, a debit card, multiple personal IDs, and a checkbook.

Police noted the vehicle also sustained damage on both sides from a key.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.