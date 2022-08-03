These are the 6 best hotels in Biloxi, according to Tripadvisor rankings

With casinos, beaches, art galleries, family-friendly attractions and a diverse restaurant scene, Biloxi is a hub for tourism on the Mississippi Coast.

And when tourists come to the area, they’re looking to stay in hotels where they get the most bang for their buck.

Hotels in Biloxi are often near or across from the beach and offer a variety of amenities. But which are the best?

Travel and tourism website Tripadvisor , which ranks based on customer feedback, has a list of the top rated hotels in the city.

From the new Hotel Legends to casino hotels, here are the six spots with the best reviews.

1. Hotel Legends

The newest hotel on the list, Hotel Legends has a five-star review, the highest achievable on Tripadvisor. The hotel has a resort-style pool, a casual fine dining restaurant and modern rooms. Reviewers rave about the customer service, saying they are “treated like VIPS” when they are guests at the resort.

Hotel Legends is located at 674 Beach Blvd. and is a block away from downtown Biloxi.

Hotel Legends is open in downtown Biloxi. The all-suites hotel showcases legendary performers from the 1940s and ’50, such as Elvis and Jayne Mansfield, who have connections to the Coast, the Rat Pack and others. Courtesy of Hotel Legends

2. Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

With its swanky lobby and popular array of restaurants, the Beau — an MGM property — is ranked by Tripadvisor as the second-best hotel in Biloxi. With four and a half stars based on over 14,000 reviews, it offers “luxury environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay.” Centrally located, those that stayed at the Beau Rivage loved the beach views and the casino downstairs.

Beau Rivage is located at 875 Beach Blvd.

A model room at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The room shows what the over 1700 guest rooms at the Beau Rivage might look like after renovations are completed later this year. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

3. Hyatt Place Biloxi

Located at 1150 Beach Blvd. the Hyatt Place in Biloxi has a four-and-a-half star rating and offers “an ideal family-friendly” place to stay. Reviewers enjoyed the views of the gulf and the large swimming pool. Guests also noted that the hotel rooms were clean.

Hyatt Place reviewers raved about the hotels cleanliness and pool. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

4. Hard Rock Hotel Casino Biloxi

The second casino on the list, the Hard Rock boasts a “world-class pool” and 154 non-smoking rooms and suites. Reviewers appreciated the dining options located within the restaurant like Ruth’s Chris, Half Shell and Sugar Factory. “This was the best weekend we had in a long time,” says one reviewer who enjoyed the pool and slots. The Hard Rock is located at 777 Beach Blvd.

The colorful drinks at Sugar Factory come with candy and both spiked and non-alcoholic versions. Courtesy of Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

5. Palace Casino Resort

The only smoke-free casino in Biloxi, guests loved the large rooms with Gulf views at Palace Casino Resort. comes in at five on the list of best places to stay in Biloxi. Some also noted it as a “great bargain” for the luxurious rooms.

The Palace also has a resort pool.

Palace Casino Resort is located at 158 Howard Ave. in East Biloxi.

The pool at Palace Casino Biloxi overlooks the bay and marina. Wahoo’s Bar and Grill is poolside for hotel guests and the public to eat and enjoy the setting. Courtesy of Palace Casino

6. White House Hotel

The historic White House Hotel also has a four-and-a-half star rating. Reviewers raved about the friendly customer service noting they were “prompt and courteous.” The modern rooms compliment the historic architecture, and the resort-style pool overlooks the beach. The White House Hotel also has a bar and restaurant on property that received positive comments. White House Hotel is located at 1230 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS.