ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

After re-entering portal, former Clemson tailback commits to SEC school

By Chapel Fowler
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg High defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the Dandy Dozen list

Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the 2023 class in South Carolina, the No. 127 defensive linemen in the country and a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.
SPARTANBURG, SC
NBC Sports

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Carolina Panthers

Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For Grayson Loftis, a hot Friday morning football practice in Spartanburg was like realizing a dream. Gaffney High School's quarterback stood in front of NFL reporters on the practice fields at Wofford, smiling and fielding questions about his day. Even the smallest details of the rising...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy