After re-entering portal, former Clemson tailback commits to SEC school

Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the 2023 class in South Carolina, the No. 127 defensive linemen in the country and a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO