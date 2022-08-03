After re-entering portal, former Clemson tailback commits to SEC school

Read on www.newsobserver.com
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement
Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
Spartanburg High defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the Dandy Dozen list
Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the 2023 class in South Carolina, the No. 127 defensive linemen in the country and a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
Warren Nolen, brother of Texas A&M football's Walter Nolen, leaves Powell for 2022 season
Warren Nolen, the younger brother of Texas A&M freshman Walter Nolen, will not play for Powell High School in 2022. Powell coach Matt Lowe told Knox News on Friday that Warren and the Nolen family recently moved to Texas, though Warren was practicing with the Panthers as recently as last week. “I talked to...
Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For Grayson Loftis, a hot Friday morning football practice in Spartanburg was like realizing a dream. Gaffney High School's quarterback stood in front of NFL reporters on the practice fields at Wofford, smiling and fielding questions about his day. Even the smallest details of the rising...
