The New Normal: How can the education system recover from pandemic setbacks?

A White House report shows that American students are on average two to four months behind in reading and math because of the pandemic.

News 12’s Elizabeth Hashagen is joined by Itutor chief academic officer Hayley Spira Bauer and National Parents Union organizing director Tafshier Cosby to discuss how this issue can be addressed.

How can students get back on track following the pandemic?

What are education groups and professionals doing to help?

Can tutoring programs help students make up for time lost to the pandemic?

How often must tutoring take place in order to really help?