Spokane officer injured following gunfire exchange with robbery suspect near 3rd & Pine

SPOKANE, Wash. – A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff lasted over an hour involving a man and woman. In the end, police were able to take one person into custody without further incident. Police were unable to specify who was taken in. Officers on scene told KHQ they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO