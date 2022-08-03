ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

klin.com

Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person

Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man In Stolen SUV Steals Gas, Hits LPD Cruiser, Drives Through Fence

A Lincoln man is facing a list of charges after a chain of events that unfolded around 8:30 Thursday morning. LPD was called to the Super C at 32nd and Sheridan Blvd. on a report that a man with a long ponytail arrived in a white SUV and left without paying for $78.15 in fuel. Officers were then contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force who was conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S 28th Street and saw the SUV parked in front of a house with a person still inside.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Thieves Take Tools, Ladder From Pickups Overnight Tuesday

On Wednesday, August 3rd at 7:20 a.m., Lincoln Police were called to the 7500 block of South 77th Street after items were missing from vehicles parked outside. Sometime during the overnight hours Tuesday, power tools, a ladder, and power cords were taken from the beds of two pickups. The vehicles...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at Gana Trucking in southern Lancaster County. Volunteer firefighters were called to the company’s facility just after 6:30 a.m. on 54th Street, between Bennet and Wittstruck Roads. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the fire...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

UPDATE -- Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds; starts as report of electrocution, then drug exposure

YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier. Authorities said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. According to officials, 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Case Of Whiskey Missing From Casey’s After Burglary

A burglary alarm sent Lincoln Police to the Casey’s at 2243 N Cotner Blvd just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers saw the front glass doors had been shattered with a piece of concrete. They entered the business but no one was inside. An employee arrived and the store...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Arrest made in northeast Nebraska homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An arrest has been made in connection to four homicides in the town of Laurel, Nebraska, The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday morning. Investigators will release more information during a press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, NSP said. In a late Thursday press release, NSP...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room

YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln

A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

