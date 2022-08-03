A Lincoln man is facing a list of charges after a chain of events that unfolded around 8:30 Thursday morning. LPD was called to the Super C at 32nd and Sheridan Blvd. on a report that a man with a long ponytail arrived in a white SUV and left without paying for $78.15 in fuel. Officers were then contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force who was conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S 28th Street and saw the SUV parked in front of a house with a person still inside.

