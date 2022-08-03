Frequent Flyers offering in-person performance showcase at Boulder festival

Read on www.coloradodaily.com
Week in Art: Emmy-winning Krip Hop poet’s art lands at East Window, First Friday parties on tap and Pop! Gallery nabs new spot
ArtWalk Summer on the Streets: Dozens of artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and booze beverages are on tap from 4-8:15 p.m. Saturday. Blues-soul musician Karen Finch and singer-songwriter Ryan Dart will perform. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will screen at dusk in the Longmont Library Pavillion; corner of 4th Avenue and Kimbark Street in Longmont; firehouseart.org.
Guest opinion: Dana Bove: Trail opening will disturb eagles on County Open Space
The nesting bald eagles at the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve on Boulder County Open Space are nearing the end of a successful breeding season, rearing three healthy eagles. Two remaining juvenile fledgling eagles are still in the critical period of post-fledging dependence (PFD) but nearing dispersal from their parents’ territory. The PFD nesting period is vital for these juvenile eagles to obtain requisite fitness, flight and nascent hunting skills for optimum chances of survival after dispersal. Studies by Front Range Nesting Bald Eagle Studies (FRNBES) on 34 fledgling juveniles, document that nearly all the prey during this key period is still provided by their parents.
YWCA to celebrate 100 years, looks ahead to next century
The YWCA is celebrating 100 years in Boulder County by honoring women who have served as mentors or helped the community, hosting a luncheon with the theme “Better Because of Her.”. Janet Beardsley, who retired as the YWCA Boulder County’s executive director in 2016 after 30 years, is the...
Boulder Community Health Foundation allocates $75,000 to begin partnership aimed at addressing patient food insecurity
In an effort to combat food insecurity, Boulder Community Health has partnered with a Denver-based organization to provide about a week’s worth of free, specialized meals to about 90 Boulder County residents. BCH on Tuesday announced a new partnership with nonprofit Project Angel Heart, thanks to a one-year, $75,000...
Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder
A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe. Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.
Opinion: Steve Pomerance: CU South flood plan is full of holes
I’ve been studying the flood situation again, and it is becoming increasingly clear to me that (1) the proposed “100-year” detention pond for South Boulder Creek will not stop the areas that flooded in 2013 from being inundated again, and (2) the related Annexation Agreement that allows massive development on CU South is full of holes and should be repealed.
Video: Analysis from CU Buffs media day
Robert Barnes gets food during University of Colorado Boulder football media day on August 6, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Degree in hand, CU Buffs’ Janaz Jordan aims for dominant final season on field
Walking off the practice field on Thursday morning, Colorado defensive lineman Janaz Jordan flashed a smile as beads of sweat poured off of his 6-foot-4, 318-pound frame. “It’s hot, but it’s camp,” the senior said. “It’s not my first camp, so I already know what to expect.”
CU Boulder selected to participate in EPA’s student design program first time in two decades
The University of Colorado Boulder has been selected for the first time in two decades to participate in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-funded program where it will spend a year developing a preliminary tool designed to help people around the world learn whether their drinking water is at risk of containing chemical toxins.
A NIST public safety test center in Boulder allows first responders to simulate emergency situations
During an emergency response, seconds can count. A new public safety test center allows first responders to prepare for such scenarios with the help of virtual and augmented reality. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s First Responder Network Authority and National Institute of Standards and Technology recently launched their public safety...
CU Buffs’ Robert Barnes primed for breakout season
Two years ago, Robert Barnes was playing safety at Oklahoma, with Lincoln Riley as his head coach. Last week in Los Angeles, both participated in Pac-12 media day, with Barnes representing Colorado and Riley as the new head coach at Southern California. Riley did a bit of a double-take when...
Letters to the editor: County’s wildfire mitigation tax is tone deaf; support local government, reduce emissions; CU South is wrong solution
Tawnya Somauroo: Use tax: County’s wildfire mitigation tax is tone deaf. Thank you so much for your piece explaining that the use tax is an unnecessary burden on Marshall Fire victims. I wish that Boulder County would take the hint. Instead of looking at ways to remove barriers to...
Rooney: Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford draws on precedent with CU Buffs optimism
For someone who remains relatively young in coaching years, Mike Sanford owns a wealth of stamps on his coaching passport. In 17 seasons as a collegiate coach before arriving in Boulder in December as Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Sanford plied his trade at eight different schools and still managed to squeeze in two separate stints at both Stanford and Western Kentucky. Except for a three-year stint at Stanford, Sanford has not spent more than two consecutive seasons at any locale.
