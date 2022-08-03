Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit.

Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that was sold at an ice cream shop located at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, the Tampa Bay Times first reported.

Big Olaf Creamery has since recalled all flavors and lots of its ice cream products because of potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Big Olaf Creamery was informed of an outbreak investigation by the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and immediately ceased production and distribution of the ice cream product,” the FDA said in a news release.

A total of 23 people from 10 states were infected by the outbreak, the CDC reported. Eighteen people interviewed reported eating ice cream, 10 of whom said they consumed Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream.

Shortly after returning home from the wedding, Hopkins was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of listeria poisoning, which can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Hopkins was admitted into the intensive care unit and treated for fatigue, convulsions, head and neck pain, cramping, diarrhea, and headache.

“There, Plaintiffs received the heartbreaking news that their baby was dead,” the lawsuit reportedly stated.

Hopkins and her husband are now seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount in damages.

Big Olaf Creamery ceased production and distribution of its ice cream products on July 1, the FDA said.

In a Facebook post on July 3, Big Olaf Creamery wrote, “For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases.”

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Big Olaf Creamery for an updated statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 18

Penny Soderman
4d ago

At 1st when I saw the headline I thought how can icecream cause a miscarriage until I read it. I'd do the same thing if I were in her shoes. So sorry for your loss

Reply
7
Jeanette
4d ago

WOW! Thank GOD we don't have that ice cream brand in my state. This pregnant woman SHOULD sue. And thank God almighty more people didn't die from this ice cream with listeria poisoning. I pray that all those individuals who are this ice cream are on the road to a speedy recovery.Suffering from food poisoning is miserable. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

Reply
5
