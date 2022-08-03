Read on www.mysoutex.com
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Miller says time is now for cannabis reform
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for the state of Texas to fully legalize compassionate use for all Texans who would benefit from this medicine. Miller successfully led the effort to legalize commercial hemp, which has been a boon to Texas agriculture. “There are universal truths and eternal truths,...
Local air quality group grows to official organization
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
