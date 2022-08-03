West Haven football and cheering league promotes good sportsmanship and positive communication on and off the field

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Dr. Leo Donovan of Stamford celebrated his 80th birthday at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last Saturday night with his former colleagues Dr. Lou Tufano of Hamden and Dr. Jay Berkowitz of Milford. All three friends were co-workers at the Franklin S. Dubois Center in Stamford. While at dinner, Donovan, an avid Red Sox fan, got a surprise call from former New York Yankees MVP and manager Bucky Dent apologizing for his tie-breaking home run against the Sox at the end of the 1978 season.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO