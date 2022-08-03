West Haven football and cheering league promotes good sportsmanship and positive communication on and off the field

Read on www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club meets for 77th year, awards 11 more scholarships
TORRINGTON — The Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club met for its 77th year Sunday evening, at the Greenwoods Country Club in Winsted. For 54 of those years, it’s handed out scholarships to graduating varsity athletes in addition to its ongoing services to the community and the high school.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport’s Nadine Domond, now coach at Virginia State, ‘blessed to live out my dreams’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The goal was to be the best player on the court each day. It didn’t matter who was playing, how old they were, man or woman, or even their background in basketball, Nadine Domond was determined to outwork them all on the court to prove she belonged.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Former NY Yankee Bucky Dent calls Stamford doctor as birthday surprise
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Dr. Leo Donovan of Stamford celebrated his 80th birthday at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last Saturday night with his former colleagues Dr. Lou Tufano of Hamden and Dr. Jay Berkowitz of Milford. All three friends were co-workers at the Franklin S. Dubois Center in Stamford. While at dinner, Donovan, an avid Red Sox fan, got a surprise call from former New York Yankees MVP and manager Bucky Dent apologizing for his tie-breaking home run against the Sox at the end of the 1978 season.
Register Citizen
Stamford high school students graduate after summer program
STAMFORD — Students from Stamford’s three high schools — Westhill High School, Stamford High School and the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering — attended a graduation ceremony for summer high school on Friday.
Register Citizen
UConn’s agriculture, garden programs to be forced out of Bethel site: ‘Something isn’t right’
BETHEL — To the dismay and confusion of many, the University of Connecticut is being forced to find a new location for its Fairfield County Extension Center after more than 60 years at 67-69 Stony Hill Road. UConn received notice in February that the lease its regularly renewed for...
Register Citizen
Swatting incident inspires Middletown resident to develop safe haven for LGBTQ community
MIDDLETOWN — Laura Timmons, a 14-year city resident who sits on the Middletown LGBTQIA+ Commission, knows from experience how great the need is for spaces that allow members of the community to feel safe — and able to express their true selves. Timmons got to thinking about the...
Register Citizen
Southington man dies following East Haven bar double shooting
EAST HAVEN — A Southington man was fatally shot in an altercation inside an East Haven bar early Saturday, according to police. Capt. Joseph Murgo said officers were dispatched to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street following a report of a shooting during the overnight hours. Police found two...
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Register Citizen
Stamford man returns home after sailing across Atlantic Ocean from Spain despite ‘cascade of failures’
STAMFORD — David Tunick pulled into Stamford Harbor on his sailboat Wednesday after about an eight-week trip across the Atlantic Ocean. Tunick had once sailed his boat, Night Watch, from Connecticut to England about two decades ago. This summer, the 78-year-old sailed it back home from Spain. On both trips, he traveled alone.
Register Citizen
Cultured Cafe brings house-fermented smoothies, kombucha and tinctures to State Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — If the smoothies, fruit syrups and kombuchas at the city’s newest healthy hang-out, The Cultured Cafe on State Street, seem pretty fresh, there’s a reason for that. Owner Alexander Angeloff cultured them, himself. And if Angeloff, 30, comes off as a bit of a...
Register Citizen
How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach
NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
Register Citizen
Four injured after deck collapse in Preston
PRESTON — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Saturday after a deck collapsed, according to local officials. Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to a residence on Lake of Isles Road after a rear deck gave way while several people were standing on the structure, according to the Poquetanuck Fire Department.
Register Citizen
Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center
TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Witherell earns ‘disappointing and disturbing’ one-star rank from Medicare; leaders vow to do better
GREENWICH — After more than a dozen violations were found earlier this year, the Nathaniel Witherell earned a one-star rating in a new survey from Medicare, with problems cited in patient care, including falls and alleged mistreatment, at the town-owned nursing center. Larry Simon, chair of the Witherell’s Board...
Register Citizen
‘This is so painful’: Mourners gather for funeral of Danbury family killed in murder-suicide
DANBURY — A visibly distraught Pedro Panjon was helped by two people to walk from St. Peter Church to a waiting car behind four hearses carrying the bodies of his wife and three young children on Friday morning. A little more than a week ago, Panjon’s wife, Sonia Loja,...
Register Citizen
Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash
NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
Norwich FD: 21 people, cats, bird displaced by 14th Street blaze
NORWICH — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Fourteenth Street residence Sunday morning, aiding 21 people affected by the fire, according to fire officials. The department was dispatched to a house in the Greenville section of the city at 5:11 a.m., Battalion Chief Michael Dziavit said in a report.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?
GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Register Citizen
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
