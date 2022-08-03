Houston Outlaws reportedly looking to sell Pelican, Ir1s, PIGGY

Read on dotesports.com
Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium wins 2022 Call of Duty League MVP
The Call of Duty League has named Cellium of the Atlanta FaZe as its 2022 Most Valuable Player ahead of day two of the CDL Championship. This is the first CDL MVP award for Cellium, and with his win, he joins Shotzzy and teammate Simp, who were the previous two seasons’ MVPs. CDL general manager Daniel Tsay remarked that Cellium earned 90 percent of first-place voting ballots, trouncing fellow candidates Dashy and Kenny of OpTic Texas and Los Angeles Thieves, respectively.
OpTic Texas power through delay, send New York Subliners home from 2022 CDL Playoffs
After a nearly two-hour delay due to technical difficulties, OpTic Texas kept their composure today to complete the sweep over the New York Subliners and advance at the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship. The victory was a statement for OpTic, bouncing back after what could have been a demoralizing...
Atlanta FaZe knock off Seattle Surge in round 11 fashion, advance to winners finals at 2022 CDL Playoffs
The Atlanta FaZe are just one series away from appearing in the Call of Duty League Championship’s grand final for the third consecutive season after knocking off the Seattle Surge tonight in a wildly entertaining series in 3-2 fashion. The series started with one of the wildest finishes to...
Aussie Halo star Barcode debuts for G2 Esports in HCS NA Super sweep of Spacestation
Following months of rumors that Australian talent Barcode was seeking a move to a North American team, the Aussie debuted for G2 Esports in the HCS NA Super this weekend. Taking the fourth spot on the roster, one that has already been inhabited by three different players in the past six months, Barcode made a statement with a standout performance that saw G2 take down Spacestation Gaming 3-0 in their first match of pool play.
Los Angeles Thieves run it up on OpTic Texas, send Scump and crew to losers bracket of 2022 CDL Playoffs
In what was one of the most anticipated matchups of the Call of Duty League season, the Los Angeles Thieves made quick work of OpTic Texas, embarrassing the league’s most popular team in 3-0 fashion tonight in the 2022 CDL Championship. It was a bloodbath in favor of Los...
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage
Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
Valyn on facing Sentinels at LCQ: ‘The biggest match in NA and we stayed composed’
Following the conclusion of one of the most hyped NA VALORANT matches in recent history, The Guard’s in-game leader Jacob “Valyn” Batio told Dot Esports that he was proud of his team’s ability to remain composed against an unpredictable Sentinels team. And with the win now under their belts, he’s confident they can go on a run.
LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’
The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
T1’s Zeus picks elusive top lane Zac in week 8 win over Nongshim
Zac, League of Legends’ resident green blob, saw a rare selection in the top lane in competitive play earlier today when the champion was picked by T1 top laner Zeus in a win over Nongshim RedForce. The game marked just the second time in the last two years that Zac had been picked as a top laner in a major region, and the first time the champion was picked in Korea in over eight seasons.
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
Pred named 2022 Call of Duty League Rookie of the Year
The Seattle Surge’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari has won the Call of Duty League’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award, the league announced today before the second day of matches at the CDL Championship. The dominant submachine gun force became the first APAC player to win a...
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client
Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
100 Thieves defeat NRG at VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to set up FaZe rematch
100 Thieves held off NRG in a nail-biting series to move on in the upper bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for North America. Today’s result ensures a rematch with FaZe Clan for 100 Thieves, while NRG will drop to the lower bracket. NRG chose Icebox...
CLG outlast, out-macro, outplay FlyQuest in longest game of 2022 LCS season
While teams like Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves duke it out for the top seeds in this year’s LCS Championship, other teams throughout the league are making late-season pushes toward the playoffs. CLG and FlyQuest are two teams in particular who stand directly in the middle of the North American table. Today, they faced off against one another in a game with immense playoff implications.
G2 join massive second-place tie, eye Playoffs spot after defeating Fnatic in 2022 LEC Summer Split
For nearly every team in the LEC, these last few games are crucial to whether or not Playoffs are a possibility in their immediate futures. Even for teams like G2 Esports, who have controlled the standings for a large portion of the split, a Playoffs spot has not yet been secured, making each further win they accrue crucial.
