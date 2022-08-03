ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Houston Outlaws reportedly looking to sell Pelican, Ir1s, PIGGY

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium wins 2022 Call of Duty League MVP

The Call of Duty League has named Cellium of the Atlanta FaZe as its 2022 Most Valuable Player ahead of day two of the CDL Championship. This is the first CDL MVP award for Cellium, and with his win, he joins Shotzzy and teammate Simp, who were the previous two seasons’ MVPs. CDL general manager Daniel Tsay remarked that Cellium earned 90 percent of first-place voting ballots, trouncing fellow candidates Dashy and Kenny of OpTic Texas and Los Angeles Thieves, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Aussie Halo star Barcode debuts for G2 Esports in HCS NA Super sweep of Spacestation

Following months of rumors that Australian talent Barcode was seeking a move to a North American team, the Aussie debuted for G2 Esports in the HCS NA Super this weekend. Taking the fourth spot on the roster, one that has already been inhabited by three different players in the past six months, Barcode made a statement with a standout performance that saw G2 take down Spacestation Gaming 3-0 in their first match of pool play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piggy#Min Jun#Video Game#Pelican#Ir1s#The Overwatch League#Owl Rookie#Talon Esports#North American#Houston Outlaws#Doomfist
dotesports.com

The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dotesports.com

LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’

The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1’s Zeus picks elusive top lane Zac in week 8 win over Nongshim

Zac, League of Legends’ resident green blob, saw a rare selection in the top lane in competitive play earlier today when the champion was picked by T1 top laner Zeus in a win over Nongshim RedForce. The game marked just the second time in the last two years that Zac had been picked as a top laner in a major region, and the first time the champion was picked in Korea in over eight seasons.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system

MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pred named 2022 Call of Duty League Rookie of the Year

The Seattle Surge’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari has won the Call of Duty League’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award, the league announced today before the second day of matches at the CDL Championship. The dominant submachine gun force became the first APAC player to win a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers

Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client

Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CLG outlast, out-macro, outplay FlyQuest in longest game of 2022 LCS season

While teams like Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves duke it out for the top seeds in this year’s LCS Championship, other teams throughout the league are making late-season pushes toward the playoffs. CLG and FlyQuest are two teams in particular who stand directly in the middle of the North American table. Today, they faced off against one another in a game with immense playoff implications.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy