Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night
Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend
Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon. Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports. More...
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Readers Select – Best Appetizers In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Thank you to our readers, listeners, friends and family for taking the time to submit your favorite appetizers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You have provided us with your selections that prove just how incredible the food and beverage restaurants are in Southern New Jersey. Our list and accompanying...
How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?
If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious. Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but,...
Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Two men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City late Friday night. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to Brigantine Homes in the city’s Back Maryland section at 11:24 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There was evidence of gunfire but no victims, according to the report. A short time...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
thesunpapers.com
Saturday morning walks to step off in township
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, Gloucester Township residents are invited to Veterans Park in Blackwood for a community walk. The “One Step at a Time Walking Program” lasts five weeks and is organized by The Dreams of Tomorrow (DOT) and Bobby Harris, a Sicklerville native who wants to encourage the health and wellness of residents’ lifestyles. Walks take place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Stafford Police Look for Driver Who Stuck Man on Motorized Scooter
Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident. Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while...
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Police in Trenton Issue Aert for Missing 12-Year-Old
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Trenton and police are hoping...
