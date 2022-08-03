ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week

By Jahna Michal
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Government
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Traffic
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circles#Nj
BreakingAC

Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City late Friday night. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to Brigantine Homes in the city’s Back Maryland section at 11:24 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There was evidence of gunfire but no victims, according to the report. A short time...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Saturday morning walks to step off in township

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, Gloucester Township residents are invited to Veterans Park in Blackwood for a community walk. The “One Step at a Time Walking Program” lasts five weeks and is organized by The Dreams of Tomorrow (DOT) and Bobby Harris, a Sicklerville native who wants to encourage the health and wellness of residents’ lifestyles. Walks take place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy