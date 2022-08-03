ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm

By Sarah Lawrence
 4 days ago
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start but showers will make an apperance today

Another day of rain... Today could be the 17th straight day Baton Rouge has seen rain. Today & Tonight: Southerly breeze already helping coastal showers form this morning. In the Capital Area we are waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with some thin wispy clouds and plenty of moisture. As we go throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s and coastal showers will begin making their way further inland during the early afternoon hours. In addition to the coastal showers, some sneaky pop-up showers are possible as well. Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down during the early evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments

BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Expect Acadian Thruway closures starting next week; improvements coming

BATON ROUGE - Kansas City Southern and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have signed an agreement to raise the rail bridge over Acadian Thruway between Perkins Road and I-10. The work will create a higher clearance for traffic to go underneath and provide room for future lane expansion as traffic increases in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA

