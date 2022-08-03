Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm

Read on www.wbrz.com
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
wbrz.com
Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Several roadways across the capital area took on water amid a heavy downpour Wednesday morning. High water was reported first at problem areas like the Acadian Thruway underpass along I-10 and I-110 at the Governor's Mansion curve. As of around 9 a.m., roughly 6,000 households in Baton...
wbrz.com
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
wbrz.com
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
wbrz.com
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start but showers will make an apperance today
Another day of rain... Today could be the 17th straight day Baton Rouge has seen rain. Today & Tonight: Southerly breeze already helping coastal showers form this morning. In the Capital Area we are waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with some thin wispy clouds and plenty of moisture. As we go throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s and coastal showers will begin making their way further inland during the early afternoon hours. In addition to the coastal showers, some sneaky pop-up showers are possible as well. Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down during the early evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s and the pattern repeats for tomorrow.
wbrz.com
Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments
BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
wbrz.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area under flood advisory; thousands without power, street flooding reported
The Baton Rouge area was placed under a flash flood warning and power was out for thousands of people as a storm rolled through the area Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the warning, which covered from Gardere northward up to the Zachary area, would last until 11:30 a.m. Three...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
wbrz.com
Expect Acadian Thruway closures starting next week; improvements coming
BATON ROUGE - Kansas City Southern and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have signed an agreement to raise the rail bridge over Acadian Thruway between Perkins Road and I-10. The work will create a higher clearance for traffic to go underneath and provide room for future lane expansion as traffic increases in the area.
wbrz.com
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
wbrz.com
State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
brproud.com
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
