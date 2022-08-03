Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees

Read on www.themorningsun.com
Wheaton takes over at Sacred Heart Academy
There are coaches and then there are coaches. The former will coach a team here and there before fading back into the background for a much-needed break. The latter will coach a team and then coach another and then another and another ad infinitum forever. Josh Wheaton is the latter,...
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
Isabella deaths for July
Death certificates filed in Isabella County in July:. James Thomas Racine, 88, Mecosta County, died June 25. Janice May Fox, 68, Mt. Pleasant, died June 29. Susan Berge Blake, 60, Midland County, died June 29. William Emil Valle, 84, Mt. Pleasant, died June 24. Nancy Rae Cook, 89, Coe Township,...
Drought eases in part of Gratiot County
An ongoing drought eased a little in Gratiot County this week, according to the latest U.S. drought update. Last week, the entire county was rated as in a state of moderate drought. This week, a sliver of the county’s northwest corner was downgraded to abnormally dry. Isabella County also...
Reindeer calves meet adoring fans at Rooftop Landing
When Dave Aldrich opened Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm, he just wanted people to experience the majestic, arctic animals. He’s done that, and then some. Formerly open on weekends leading up to Christmas, Rooftop Landing now hosts summer hours because people can’t get enough of the furry creatures that are famous in lore for pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve.
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
