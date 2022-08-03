UPDATED: Missing Plane Crashes in South Haven Killing Both Pilots

Read on wrkr.com
Endangered Missing Alert Update: Two Centreville Girls Found
Update: Michigan State Police issued this update at Noon on Friday, August 5th:. "Both children have been located and are safe." Here is the text of the original story posted on Thursday evening, August 4th:. Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted...
Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo
Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
Chicago’s Street Grid System Was Dreamed Up by a Vacationer in Paw Paw, Michigan
Today Chicago's streets are very logical. The street grid system has its nexus at the corner of State and Madison in the Loop. Street numbers grow sequentially the farther you move from that point. Chicago's street system wasn't always that way. Their orderly manor is thanks to a nearly forgotten...
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
How to Win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride – Vintage 1981 Honda CB750K
For the first time in the Rocker's history, this summer's classic ride is on two wheels instead of four. Check out this vintage 1981 Honda CB750K. We're giving it away at the end of summer and it could be yours. How to win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride. There are...
Battle Creek Firefighters Conduct Another Heroic Rescue
Once again, Battle Creek firefighters performed a heroic rescue, saving another homeowner from a burning home. At around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday morning, crews received an alarm alerting them of a woman trapped in her burning home in the 100-block of Pleasant Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the front of the home.
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery
Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
Watch Classic Movies Aboard This WWII Era Warship in Muskegon
Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits the WWII era landing ship tank the USS LST-393. Only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in their original form of some 1,051 that were originally built. Currently a floating veteran museum, what's most impressive about the...
Allegan, Michigan Has a Gorgeous Victorian-Style House For Sale
I love coming across gorgeous Victorian-style homes for sale. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my house and I'm not looking to leave anytime soon, but there is something so satisfying in looking at all the pictures of the inside and outside of these old-school homes. And this Allegan, Michigan home for sale is a real treat.
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
Good News for Snowbirds! New Airline at AZO Announces Non-Stop Florida Flights
Say goodbye to the chilly Mitten and hello to sunshine when the newest airline takes flight from the Kalamazoo airport this fall. Avelo Airlines announced on July 28 that it would become the only airline in southwest Michigan to offer non-stop flights to Orlando. So, here's your sign to book that vacation!
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
Twelve Years Ago: The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill is Largest Inland Spill In US History
When you think oil spills, you think mostly oceanic catastrophes - Deepwater Horizon, The Exxon Valdez, The Persian Gulf War Oil Spill - all catastrophic, and all in major oceans. But Michigan, and the Kalamazoo River area actually home to one of the largest inland oil spills in history. A...
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Key Candidate Points For Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Kalamazoo
If you're reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then good, you're ahead of the game. If you're NOT reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then hopefully it got to you before you made it to the polls. Kalamazoo, and many other area voting districts saw a shift in January, so...
The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area
Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
Go Horseback Riding In Kalamazoo With Action Matters and F.I.S.T
Action Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers programs for academics, athletics, arts, activism, and atmosphere. Its mission statement is "Uniting people, uniting places, uniting progress." They have many different programs and groups that are designed to help the Kalamazoo, Michigan community with many different things. Many of their groups are designed with helping the youth in many assets of life. Some of those groups even involve helping parents and children strengthen their relationships while doing various activities.
