Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Accused Amber Heard Of Editing Her Bruises, But Unsealed Documents See The Pirates Actor Accused Of The Same

Despite the defamation verdict coming in months ago, the conversation surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. This is partly because of both parties filing new appeals, but also because of unsealed court documents that have come to light this week. And while Depp’s lawyers have accused Heard of editing photos of her bruises , these new docs see the Pirates actor accused of the same thing.

During their long legal battle, Johnny Depp’s team of lawyers attempted to discredit Amber Heard and her allegations of abuse. One of the ways this was done was by questioning the validity of photos the Aquaman actress took of her face while bruised, claiming it was actually done through makeup and/or editing. But the tables are turning t hanks to unsealed documents examined by The Daily Beast (via Insider ) that claim that Depp might have edited images of himself that were submitted into evidence.

The crux of this argument is related to discrepancies in dates on photos that Johnny Depp’s teams submitted of the actor following an alleged altercation with Amber Heard. The issue is that the image’s creation date was 2019, while it was supposed to be from back in 2015. According to the documents, another image didn’t have a creation date, but was edited in 2020. As such, Heard’s team claimed that these images were tampered with– which is exactly what she was accused of. As the lawyers alleged in the previously sealed documents:

Missing creation dates and/or modification dates that post-date the facts can be a sign of digital evidence manipulation.

But the allegations from Amber Heard’s attorneys in these new docs don’t stop there. The lawyers requested that they be given any recordings that Depp had of his ex-wife. They claim that said audio has also been edited by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his team.

So what did Johnny Depp’s attorneys like Camille Vasquez have to say in response? These documents claim these new modified dates were simply when the images were last saved. What’s more, there was concern that these findings would give the jury an “unfair prejudice” about Depp. The 59 year-old actor’s failed to provide a comment to Insider regarding these new findings.

Clearly the discourse surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. It remains to be seen how each of their appeals will play out in court, and if anything changes regarding the various cases of defamation and their financial consequences. For her part, Heard is seemingly trying to do anything to avoid paying the whopping $10 million to her ex-husband.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first post-trial movie while also touring as a musician. As for Amber Heard, she’s expected to have a ( possibly smaller) role in Aquaman 2 on March 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

