Berkeley, CA

Police, work crews clear homeless out of Berkeley's People Park

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

People's Park: Police and city crews remove homeless and housing advocates from Berkeley's People Pa 00:46

BERKELEY (CBS SF) -- Dozens of riot-geared police officers and work crews descended upon Berkeley's People Park in the predawn darkness Wednesday, clearing out debris, homeless and housing advocates who have waged a months-long battle over a proposed UC Berkeley housing project.

Last week, an Alameda County judge ruled that UC-Berkeley could go ahead with the construction of two 12- and six-story dorm buildings later this year after university officials promised the new structures would include a memorial to the historic nature of the park.

Among the ideas university officials have floated is a memorial walkway of a May 1969 "Bloody Thursday" protest in which a person was killed by police and also  murals and photo displays.

They also have promised to preserve 1.7 acres of the sprawling park site as open space.

"When work began earlier this morning, there were two or three unhoused people in the park, each of whom had been previously offered shelter, repeatedly notified that the park was soon to be closed and informed that overnight camping in the park is not permitted," university officials said in a news release.

"Last night, alternative shelter, transportation, and storage for belongings was offered again to each and every person when the park was closed," officials added.

In the news release, university officials said work slated for Wednesday included placement of construction site fencing, removal of trees from and around the footprints of the new buildings and dismantling the stage as well as the temporary kitchen which had ceased food preparation in the early spring.

The $312 million project will provide housing for 1,100 university students and 125 homeless residents.

IN THIS ARTICLE
