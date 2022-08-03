Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court

Read on www.cleveland19.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
90-year-old man found after driving away from Erie County home
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing. Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert. Mahalow was told he should not drive, and...
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Driver charged with vehicular assault in crash: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 30, officers responded to a car accident and found the at-fault driver fled the scene. The suspect was located and charged with vehicular assault, operating under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident. Crash: Meadow Creek. On July 30, police investigated a report of a car...
Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse
A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
'Please come forward': Dailyn Ferguson's mother pleads for answers after his murder outside Lyndhurst store
LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day after the Lyndhurst Police Department released new video related to the May 8 shooting death of Dailyn Ferguson, his mother spoke to 3News as she continues to search for answers as to who murdered her son. For Tanisha Ferguson, the thought of Mother's Day...
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Bail Project employee settles lawsuit with Cleveland for $30,000 over arrest during May 30 riots
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
