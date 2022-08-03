ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tyreek Hill compares departure with fellow former Chiefs WR Byron Pringle

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will feature a fellow former Kansas City Chiefs pass catcher on the latest episode of his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast and teased a conversation about their exits from the team.

Byron Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears after becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of last season.

The full episode is scheduled to be released on Friday, Aug. 5, but the tease suggests that Pringle wanted to stay in Kansas City.

Hill: You gave blood, sweat, tears, you basically gave everything you had to the Kansas City Chiefs. Showed up on time, no complaints no excuses. How hard was it for you to leave Kansas City Chiefs and go to this new space with the Chicago Bears? How hard was that after everything you gave the Kansas City Chiefs?

Pringle: It was hard. At first I was like, ‘Man, I hope I get re-signed back to the Kansas City Chiefs, but I knew it as a business deal at the end of the day. So I wasn’t that upset about the situation, because one door close another door opens.

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. reports for camp, wants to finish career in KC

Pringle went on to say that his agent approached him with the Bears deal and he felt comfortable taking it. Pringle and his team took the deal to the Chiefs and knew it was time to leave for the Windy City.

Pringle: We went back to Kansas City with the deal and they basically said, ‘Thank you Byron Pringle.’

Hill: That’s all they said? Thank you?

Julius Collins (Co-Host): They didn’t give you a watch or like a parting gift? ‘Thank you for your service, you’re dismissed.”

Hill joked with his former teammate asking if they sent him a card thanking him for his time with the Chiefs, and was shocked when Pringle said he did. Meanwhile the Cheetah said he didn’t get a farewell card when he was traded to the Dolphins and became the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Pringle: Yeah, they gave me a card. I appreciate that.

Collins: You playin’? Like for real, for real? Like a farewell card?

Pringle: They did. They sent it to me.

Hill: I didn’t get no card!

Rookie RB Isaih Pacheco to start as kick returner for Chiefs

The episode tease ends there without any more context to the conversation. More will presumably come to light when the full episode is released on Friday.

