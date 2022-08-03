ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports

Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday for their 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs...
FOX Sports

Yankees face the Mariners looking to break road losing streak

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -122, Mariners +103; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

Chicago White Sox (54-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-59, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -151, Rangers +129; over/under...
Yardbarker

White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures

I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports

Soto vs. Cabrera: Will Nationals fare better than Marlins did dealing a phenom?

A player like Juan Soto getting traded? What if I told you it's (kinda) happened before?. Soto going from D.C. to San Diego for a mountain of prospects was the headline of the deadline, if not the whole baseball season. Forty years from now, you may not remember who won the 2022 World Series, but you'll always remember the drama and intrigue of Soto's move west.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp

On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
FOX Sports

Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells for $180K at auction

Former Major League Baseball star Bobby Bonilla is well known for his unusual contract with the New York Mets, which famously will keep paying him into the 2030s. Now that deal is paying off in other ways, too. The contract signed by Bonilla sold for $180,000 at an auction on...
FOX Sports

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
FOX Sports

Nationals bring road skid into matchup against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (36-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 3.25 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -310, Nationals +250; over/under is 8 1/2...
