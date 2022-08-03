5 Ways to Extend the Longevity of your Car

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Buying a new vehicle is expensive and a luxury not everyone can afford. Unfortunately, buying a used car isn’t much easier. Due to high prices, now is a good time to focus on extending the life of your current car. Grange Insurance has five simple tips you can do to keep your vehicle reliable and safe for many miles to come.

Schedule routine maintenance . Car maintenance should be scheduled regularly, but it can be hard to know how often your vehicle needs to be serviced. The number of miles for maintenance can vary, ranging from every 3,000 to every 12,000 miles. The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends reading your owner’s manual to find out how often the manufacturer recommends maintenance.

Newer cars, trucks and SUVs feature maintenance reminder systems for things like oil changes and tire pressure. But these systems can’t detect everything. If you think there is something wrong with your car or it’s due for routine work, schedule an appointment with your auto service providers.

For older vehicles, it can be less obvious when you need a tire rotation, oil change, or other routine work.

Grange recommends talking to your trusted auto service provider or referring to your owner’s manual for assistance. When in doubt, you can always schedule a tune-up for your vehicle.

Store your car out of the elements. If you have access to a covered port or garage, there are several benefits to storing your car out of the elements, such as:

Minimize car paint damage from extreme temperatures

Reduce damage from precipitation and severe weather

Keep your vehicle dry to prevent rusting

Reduce the risk of vandalism or theft

Protect your car from dents and scratches

Avoid snow and ice accumulation on your vehicle

Avoid unsafe driving habits. The condition of your vehicle can reflect your good or poor driving habits. Driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic or not giving enough space to the car in front of you can increase the risk of getting into an accident. Grange encourages the following safe driving habits to help you protect your vehicle from damage:

Follow the speed limit

Avoid dangerous movements like weaving in and out of traffic

Monitor harsh braking and harsh acceleration

Limit distractions like eating or playing loud music

Do not text and drive or vlog and drive

Gently accelerate after a stop sign or stop light

You can also protect your fuel system by always keeping your gas tank more than ¼ full.

Get the best coverage for your needs . Car insurance is a great tool to keep your car running for years to come. Your Grange independent insurance agent can help you learn safe driving habits as well as implement other plans to reduce the risk of an accident.

Add roadside assistance to your car insurance policy . If your vehicle breaks down, roadside assistance can help arrange a tow, change a flat tire, jump start a dead battery and more. Grange’s Roadside Assistance includes plan options that include towing over longer distances, trip interruption coverage, lodging expenses and advanced locksmith services.

Get the most out of your vehicle by keeping up with maintenance, driving safely and contacting an insurance agent to see what coverage is right for you. Talk to an independent Grange agent for customizable car coverage that can help you protect what matters most to you.

