ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUaSh_0h3AuUDE00

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/

Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

CoSoSys’ Data Loss Prevention solution, Endpoint Protector, helps organizations to discover, monitor and protect their sensitive data; keeping it safe from accidental loss and data theft and preventing the operational disruption, regulatory issues, and reputational harm that results from a data breach.

“CoSoSys is uniquely positioned to help organizations address an ever increasing threat landscape, and fill the many security gaps that are starting to emerge,” said Kevin. “The company has a strong vision to connect the wider security stack to its endpoint-based technology, enabling real-time action based on user and endpoint behavior. I’m excited to join such a talented team and help lead the business through its next stage of growth.”

Kevin brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity and software experience to the role. Most recently he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Austin-based Invicti Security. During his time at Invicti, Kevin grew the company from 40 employees to over 300, exceeding Rule of 90 revenue growth and delivering strong profitability; leading to Invicti becoming one of the largest cybersecurity software acquisitions of 2021. Prior to Invicti Security, Kevin held leadership positions at Vaau, Sun Microsystems, Brinqa, and BeyondTrust.

Kevin succeeds current CEO, and founder, Roman Foeckl, who will take on a focused role as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Our customers today include some of the most trusted brands in the world, and I’m enormously proud of the role that CoSoSys plays in helping them to operate efficiently while protecting their most sensitive data assets,” said Roman. “Kevin brings tremendous focus, experience and vision to our team. I’m excited to welcome him, and to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations in my role as Chief Strategy Officer.”

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and has demonstrated leadership at the helm of large cybersecurity software companies, and we’re pleased to add his complementary perspective,” said Joanne Yuan, a Partner at Turn/River Capital and member of the CoSoSys Board of Directors. “We look forward to accelerating the existing strong foundation of enterprise growth alongside Roman and the CoSoSys management team.”

About CoSoSys

Built to protect organizations from insider threats, accidental loss, and data compliance breaches, Endpoint Protector combines the visibility needed to identify at-risk data on the endpoint with the controls to stop data loss in its tracks.

With support for macOS, Windows, and Linux, Endpoint Protector is proven in the enterprise and trusted across regulated industries that want to reduce the risk of a data compliance breach or data loss from malicious, negligent, and compromised users and demand continuous protection wherever their employees are working, even when they’re offline, without impacting productivity.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/

CONTACT: Codina Sabau, Ph.D.

codina.sabau@cososys.com

www.endpointprotector.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: CoSoSys

PUB: 08/03/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2022

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220807005010/en/ Accenture to acquire Romp to boost brand transformation capabilities and advance customer experience across Southeast Asia (Graphic: Business Wire) Ranked as one of Indonesia’s top three creative and most inclusive agencies in 2021, Romp boasts strong local knowledge and expertise in brand communications, design and digital operations. It has successfully transformed brands of all sizes and across industries, including Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy