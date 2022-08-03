Heather Rae Young Is ‘Prioritizing’ Her Health During Pregnancy, Even if It Means Skipping Family Vacation

Click here to read the full article.

Rest is so important for pregnant mamas (and for all parents, really). This can be challenging, especially for those used to the “go-go-go” lifestyle like Heather Rae Young . But when her doctor asked her to stay home from a recent family vacation, the Selling Sunset star knew she had to do what’s best for her baby — and she opened up about “prioritizing” her health and rest in a heartfelt Instagram post .

“Always remember to do something for yourself every day 🤍,” Young wrote yesterday. “I’ve always been a healthy person but I’m also ambitious so I love the busy busy go-go-go lifestyle 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️but something pregnancy has taught me so far is that there is so much beauty in having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your wellbeing. “

“I don’t mean just going to the gym or eating healthy,” she continued. “I mean being mindful about the way you talk to yourself, taking deep breaths, listening to your body when it needs rest, taking a walk in nature (or for me and @therealtarekelmoussa it’s on the beach), having quiet time, taking a break from your phone etc.”

Young explained that she would overdo it before pregnancy, but now she realizes the importance of rest. “I think before I was pregnant I pushed myself a lot more but now I’m realizing that it feels so good to just prioritize your health, happiness, and peace,” she added. “What do you guys do every day that’s 100% for yourself?? I want to know 🥰.”

The actress, who announced her pregnancy with husband Tarek El Moussa last month, is currently staying home while the rest of the family vacations in Cabo San Lucas. The Flip or Flop star posted a group photo from the gorgeous resort on Instagram yesterday.

“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea 😎,” El Moussa, who is also dad to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall, captioned the photo. “Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast ❤️ Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with 🙏 So if you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here:) Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!”

Young commented on the post, writing, “Miss my family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and love you so much baby.”

Taking a step back, putting your feet up, and relaxing are so vital during pregnancy. We need time to rest after baby is here, too, but it can be so much harder to find those quiet moments alone. It’s awesome to see Young putting herself (and her baby!) first. Just imagine how much fun it’ll be for her to go on the family vacay next year, when she can take cute photos of her baby boy on the beach!

