Laura Webber, 93, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Macon community comes together to fight childhood cancer
MACON, Mo. — The Macon community came together to fight Childhood cancer on Saturday. The Destiny Stronger Foundation hosted a 5K at Ruby Street Park in Macon. The foundation was initially founded by the parents of Destiny Riekeberg, who passed away from hepatoblastoma in 2020. All money raised went...
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
Heartland students receive free school supplies at Thursday event
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville area students and their parents had a chance to snag some free school supplies and sign up for activities courtesy of several Heartland organizations and the Northeast Missouri Area Health and Education Center. NEMO AHEC held its annual back-to-school fair Thursday afternoon at The Crossing...
Reward offered after break-ins, vandalism at Rutledge Flea Market
NEAR RUTLEDGE, Mo. — The owner of a northeast Missouri flea market is offering a reward after hundreds of items were stolen during two separate break-ins. The Edina Sentinel reports the office at the Rutledge Flea Market and more than a dozen vendor booths were broken into the first time in mid-July 2022 and again during the last weekend of July.
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Friday
MILAN, Mo. — On Friday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,830...
Kirksville Fire Department conducts yearly training drills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You might have seen multiple fire engines and trucks near the Kirksville schools this week. Thankfully, there were no emergencies in the area at any time. Firefighters were actually there for yearly training. The department was conducting drills in accordance with standards set by the National...
Macon County Health Department hosts End-of-Summer Health Fair
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Health Department enjoyed some time in the sun on Saturday while interacting with the citizens it serves. The health department hosted an End-of-Summer Health Fair at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Visitors of all ages got to enjoy fun activities such as bubbles, jump...
