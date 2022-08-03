Read on www.mychesco.com
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
Help Philadelphia Detectives Identify Burglary Suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you know this man? Philadelphia Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in released still photos. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 3:25 am, an unknown black male broke into Beaudee Lash Bar located at 1126 Chestnut St. Once inside the suspect took a cash register containing $100 and then fled in an unknown direction.
Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Wilmington Police Make Arrest on Market Street, Recover Gun with Obliterated Serial Number
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of North Market Street. Police made contact with the operator, 28-year-old Hakeem Harriott, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, 3 oxycodone pills, and .9 grams of marijuana. Police took Harriott into custody without incident.
Man Sentenced to 10-20 Years for Shooting at Police
WEST CHESTER, PA — Stephen Buxton, age 36, was sentenced by Judge Alita Rovito to 10-20 years for 12 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of terroristic threats, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant shot multiple times at 12 members of the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team during a standoff at his East Goshen Township home in Feb. 2021.
Police Seek Female Suspect in $1,200 Dove Product Theft
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole $1,200 worth of Dove products from the Giant Food Store on Dilworthtown Crossing in West Chester, Chester County. The pictured female suspect arrived in the pictured Chrysler...
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
50-Year-Old Man Charged With Possession of a Controlled Substance
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 12:51 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Jessup Street following a drug investigation. Police took 50-year-old Marlin Chapman into custody without incident and recovered 82 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Dunkin Donuts Knife-Point Robber
PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you have any information on the individual in this video, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 5:30 am, an unknown black male entered the Dunkin Donuts at 1509 Chestnut St, pulled out a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money. After the employee gave him approximately $700, the suspect fled the store. This male may be the same individual who robbed the same Dunkin Donuts at knifepoint on June 14, 2022. The still photos show the similarity in both incidents.
Third Suspect in July Claymont Murder Arrested
CLAYMONT, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
NY Woman Sentenced for Smuggling Suboxone into Federal Prison
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 4, 2022, Jessika Ann Sanders, age 34, of New York, was sentenced to three and a half months imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, for providing contraband in prison.
Delaware Man Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Oxycodone Fraudulently
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Maurice Bertrand, age 34, of Newark, DE, pleaded guilty Friday just before jury selection was set to begin for trial in front of United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, to one count of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, and one count of attempting to fraudulently obtain oxycodone.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
