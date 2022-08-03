Read on lompocrecord.com
Declinists' rise again, forecasting California demise | Thomas Elias
They’re at it again, the many folks ex-Gov. Jerry Brown derisively called “declinists.”. They have some ammunition. It’s been more than a decade since California lost its status as America’s fastest growing state. One new consequence of that is that the state this fall will lose a little of its congressional representation for the first time in move than a century.
Onshore flow will bring foggy mornings, clear afternoons | Central Coast Weather Report
A 570-decameter upper-level low-pressure system centered about 500 miles off the Northern California coastline combined with a thermal low over the Central Valley will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon along coastline on Saturday into Tuesday. This onshore flow will produce mostly clear afternoons and mild temperatures with night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist.
