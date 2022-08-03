ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Beautiful BMW 3.0 CSi Being Sold on Bring A Trailer

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjakD_0h3As6Hr00

This German performance vehicle is a desirable masterpiece of automotive innovation.

For decades, BMW has been a highly respected brand within the German and European automotive industry. Particularly with its older models, the brand has built quite a proud reputation for being one of Germany's best. However, most people like to focus on the 1990s and early 2000s models over the more vintage vehicles. Well, that all changes now as the owner of one stunning BMW from the 1970s steps up to the plate putting his car up for sale on BringATrailer. So what makes this incredible sports car such a legend that it might even eclipse some of the world's most prominent American and Japanese models in the same time frame?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC5V7_0h3As6Hr00

First of all, this is a 1973 BMW 3.0CSI which essentially makes it an ultra-rare sports car with a lot of prestige within the Euro automobile world. Along with looking like a German muscle car with sharp body lines and a strong front fascia, this vehicle also has excellent performance. One of the first things that stands out when looking at this car is the vibrant Golf Yellow, which looks like lime green from a distance. However, whether yellow or green, all most people will see of this car is a flash and blur of yellow as it barrels past them at a reported top speed of around 137 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUwkB_0h3As6Hr00

This was a wild achievement in the early 1970s and is made even more mind-blowing when you consider the ranging oil crisis, which seemed detrimental to many automotive icons at the time. Issues with the conflict of performance and gas mileage were skirted via a 3.0-liter straight-six engine capable of pushing out around 200 horsepower and 201 ft/lbs of torque. Even in 1973, BMW still prioritized horsepower over torque, which led to their ability to provide a driving experience that combined performance and daily driving applications quite well. All of these things add up to a beautiful German sports car that nearly any classic car enthusiast would love to own. That's why you should consider the vehicle for your next automotive purchase and join some of the most significant drivers in BMW history in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJu0W_0h3As6Hr00

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorious

Mike Wolfe's Classic Car Collection Is Worthy Of An American Picker

This TV star has quite an impressive automotive collection. We all know that Hollywood stars tend to fill their garages with classic cars and automotive iconography. Celebrities like Jay Leno, whose lives revolve around vintage vehicles of the most desirable classes, typically some particularly desirable models. One man, known for his part on the show American Pickers, has recently received a lot of attention for his vast collection. While some have pointed out its incredible valuation, worth around $243,000, the rarity and unique vehicles featured in the group are far more interesting. So what sort of vehicle piques the interest of a professional vintage artifact finder?
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#Csi#German#European#American#Japanese#Golf Yellow
Motorious

Maple Brother's Auction Selling A Beautiful 396 Powered Chevelle

The Chevrolet Chevelle is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1967 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 from Maple Brothers, and your vintage Chevy collection is empty without it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

Auto Dealer Shot Dead While Repossessing Loaner Jeep

We constantly read news stories about depraved car thefts, but this one which left a car dealership owner in Arlington, Texas has us just shocked. That employee was shot to death because he drove another employee to repossess a loaner Jeep Grand Cherokee a customer thought he could just keep as his own. We just can’t even begin to understand the vicious, entitled mentality of someone who would do such a thing.
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale

Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
RALEIGH, NC
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy