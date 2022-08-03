FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

Read on www.cleveland.com
Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes
The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
Man accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas after nationwide manhunt
Lawrence, Kansas, police arrested a man Saturday night accused of killing four people in Ohio before fleeing the state, according to police. Officers arrested Stephen Marlow just before 9 p.m. near 23rd Street in Lawrence, Laura McCabe, a spokeswoman for the Lawrence Police Department, said in a news release. Butler...
Statewide candidates ducking questions on abortion is irresponsible and unconscionable: Editorial
It’s not only irresponsible but unconscionable for statewide candidates to duck or fudge the abortion issue with generalities, platitudes – or silence – conveyed through spokespeople. Ohioans are entitled to clearly and directly hear from those who seek their support. Take Republican Gov. Mike DeWine: Over decades,...
Editorial cartoons for Aug. 7, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan, Kansas abortion vote, Alex Jones verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in support of its democratic aspirations, raising diplomatic and military tensions with communist China. Editorial cartoonists either saw her as standing up to Chinese bluster or fracturing America’s “One China” policy that preserves the status quo. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s...
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Rainy start to the work week: Northeast Ohio’s Monday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers are likely throughout the area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with overnight lows around 70. Rain chances continue on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
