Read on www.republicaneagle.com
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Ward 2 election unique
I ran for City Council with the goal of listening to as many voters as possible. I want everyone to know I got your message about safe neighborhoods, a strong local economy and low taxes. I understand you want a government that works together and works for everyone. I will...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: An actor, not a reactor
Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing. Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Building community relationships
Throughout the summer, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Wealth of skills, experience
Grow with Vicki Jo, our Ward 4 City Council candidate, Vicki Jo Lambert. The slogan translates well to Vicki’s way of life. She is a dedicated community member that is always in pursuit of growth and knowledge. She is as prone to learn from others as she is to share her own insights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Calm, wise insight
I voted early for Min MartinOakes for Red Wing City Council representative in Ward 2. Min’s career of service has given her the experience that will be needed to negotiate and come to a consensus with other council members. In board and committee meetings that we have been in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Choice is leadership
I want to thank my supporters. It’s a humbling experience hearing the encouragement I have received since I declared my candidacy for the member at-large position on the Red Wing City Council. It’s been enlightening to hear your hopes, ideas, and concerns for our city. Our citizens agree...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Get to know candidates
Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9. I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church Mouse column: A semblance of order
Sometimes when I go to a big art gallery the first thing I like to do is go into the gift shop. I find a couple of cards that particularly appeal to me and see if the originals are hanging in the building anywhere. Then I go pay homage. After...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Gary W. Weber
We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched. Gary...
Comments / 0