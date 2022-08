The Salt Lake Bees hit three home runs, but it was Jake Gatewood who provided the biggest blast of the night as he hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bees a 4-3 win over Oklahoma City Saturday night. It was the 50th win of the season for the Bees and it gives them a chance to earn a series split with the best team in the PCL Sunday in the finale.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO