ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeoVe_0h3ArhdA00

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.

Sustango supplement recall

Amazon notified Ultra Supplement after finding that the Sustango product contained tadalafil. The press release is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at this link.

Ultra Supplement notes that the FDA issued a press release back in 2020, warning customers to avoid certain products on Amazon, eBay, and other sites. These products might contain hidden drugs that are dangerous to some people. That press release also encouraged stores to ensure that the products are not sold on their sites.

Ultra Supplement is recalling a single lot of the product: lot number DAP272109, with an expiration date of 4/1/26. The supplements came packaged in a carton that contains a 10-count blister pack. The company is notifying all distributors and customers about the issues and is arranging the return of the recalled product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUsF6_0h3ArhdA00
Sustango recall: The package of dietary supplement products from the recall. Image source: Ultra Supplement via FDA

Health risks associated with tadalafil

The FDA has already approved drugs that contain tadalafil for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. These drugs are phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. But people who take drugs containing tadalafil do so under a doctor’s supervision, as tadalafil can interact with other drugs.

That’s why the Sustango product in this recall is so dangerous. By not disclosing tadalafil on the package, the drug endangers users who should not take PDE-5 inhibitors.

People who take blood pressure medicine containing nitrates like nitroglycerin risk developing adverse reactions after consuming drugs containing tadalafil, like the Sustango supplement in the recall. The PDE-5 inhibitors interact with the nitrates, often causing blood pressure to drop to dangerous levels. This drug interaction can be life-threatening.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often routinely take nitrates.

Also, the presence of tadalafil in Sustango makes the recalled product an unapproved drug. That’s because the safety and efficacy of this medicine have not been established.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsajN_0h3ArhdA00
Sustango recall: The list of ingredients on the back of the package. Image source: Ultra Supplement via FDA

What you should do

Ultra Supplement has received no reports of adverse reactions concerning the Sustango lot in the recall. But the company urges customers to stop using the product.

You should avoid the supplements even if you don’t suffer from a medical condition requiring nitrates. That’s because the supplement still contains a hidden ingredient.

Also, people who think they’ve experienced side effects after using Sustango should contact their doctors.

Finally, make sure you read the full recall announcement at the FDA. It contains contact information for Ultra Supplement and the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Comments / 28

Dave Owen
4d ago

Do not really know what is in most of those over the counter drugs. Have to say I did get a RISE reading this story

Reply(1)
6
Related
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Approved Drug#Drug Safety#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Ultra Supplement#Sustango
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BGR.com

BGR.com

334K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy