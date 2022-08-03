Thanedar claims victory in 9-way primary, is U.S. House favorite for Detroit

Read on www.mlive.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax Breaks
Roughly half of Michigan’s Trump-endorsed House, Senate candidates won their primary races
If an endorsement from former President Donald Trump was a boon to Republican primary candidates, then that wasn’t the case for all who received it. But political experts are saying that’s not necessarily on the power of Trump’s endorsement – money, too, played a deciding factor in whether candidates backed by the former president would succeed in their bid for office.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary
Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Gov. Whitmer again asks Michigan Supreme Court to take up abortion law
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again pressing the Michigan Supreme Court to consider whether the state constitution protects an individual’s right to abortion services. Whitmer filed a lawsuit against 13 county prosecutors April 7 as an effort to get the state’s highest court to determine whether the right to an abortion is protected under the Due Process Clause. She has since urged the court on at least three occasions to immediately consider her lawsuit.
