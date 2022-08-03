Akron Zoo sets annual wine tasting event Wild for Wine for Aug. 13

Read on www.cleveland.com
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Lebanese festival in Fairlawn serving up culture, food and community
In Fairlawn, Our Lady of the Cedars Church is holding its 32nd Lebanese festival. At the church, you'll be able to smell the food and hear the music from the parking lot.
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Joe Tait Foundation golf outing is coming up
MEDINA, Ohio – You won’t find many area residents who don’t know who Joe Tait was. After the death of the beloved “Voice of the Cavs,” the Joe Tait Foundation was formed to benefit Tait’s three core passions: trains, veterans and journalism. The 2021...
North Ridgeville Library reels in fishing pole donation from Cabela’s: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Libraries are not just for books anymore. Thanks to a generous donation from Cabela’s, patrons can now checkout fishing poles at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. More than 50 refurbished poles are available. According to information supplied by the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS), North Ridgeville...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children's Hospital.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
FRONT Triennial exhibit at Akron Art Museum brings Arte Povera aesthetic to art of healing from social, political, racial trauma
AKRON, Ohio — In 1967, the Italian art critic, curator, and theorist Germano Celant published a famous essay in the magazine Flash Art framing a new movement he called “Arte Povera,’’ or “poor art.’’. The essay and an accompanying exhibition he organized in Genoa...
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
The Venetian Ball set at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre’s Spirits of the Civic – The Venetian Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Venice.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Triad twins take off for Twinsburg, Ohio for the annual Twins Days Festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine seeing sets of twins or multiples everywhere; now that is a double take!. Thousands of twins from around the world are heading to the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, to participate in the annual Twins Days Festival. A set of Triad twins has made the...
Most Akron neighborhoods moving forward with National Night Out events Thursday
AKRON, Ohio — On the heels of news that National Night Out Against Crime activities would be canceled in some Akron wards, several neighborhoods said they have no plans to cancel. Scheduled in Akron for Thursday, Aug. 4, National Night Out is intended to strengthen communities by boosting comradery...
Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
Krayzie Bone Wants to Build Music Academy in Glenville, Make Cleveland a "Prospering Music City"
Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville. Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among...
