Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load

Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
North Ridgeville Library reels in fishing pole donation from Cabela’s: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Libraries are not just for books anymore. Thanks to a generous donation from Cabela’s, patrons can now checkout fishing poles at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. More than 50 refurbished poles are available. According to information supplied by the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS), North Ridgeville...
cleveland19.com
Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
Expected state legislation means Highland Heights voters will be asked to hike millage to help pay for police and fire pensions
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello, Jr. will give his second state-of-the-city address later this month and during that talk he plans to explain a question voters will be seeing on the November ballot that could lead to a slight tax increase. Brunello plans to speak at 7 p.m....
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Breaks Ground on Boardwalk Project
Members of Mentor City Council, other elected officials, and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the new Mentor Lagoons boardwalk project during a brief ceremony on August 4th at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve. Phases 1 and 2 of the project include construction of an ADA-accessible, 442-foot boardwalk connected...
Excitement builds at Edgewater’s SandFest
It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-based development groups purchase ‘historic’ Shaker Square shopping center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Square shopping center has been purchased by community development groups Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development, according to a press release. They said that this sale keeps the property under local, community-minded ownership, as well as starts the process of addressing delayed maintenance...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Man’s motorcycle stolen from business: Avon Lake police blotter
A man reported his motorcycle stolen on July 27. The motorcycle had been disabled for about a week and was parked at a business. The business owner reported it had been removed on July 25 by two men and thought one of them was the owner. Criminal damaging: Moorewood Avenue.
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
Shoplifting suspect caught at bus stop: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Shoplifting: Detroit Avenue. The Lakewood police department at 3:15 p.m. on July 22 received a call from Giant Eagle about a man who took several items from the store by attempting to conceal them under a coat. The man left the store and was waiting at a bus stop, according to the caller. Police caught the suspect and charged him with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1