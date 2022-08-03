ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to close BFI London Film Festival

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PR8LV_0h3ArVzK00

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will close out the upcoming BFI London Film Festival, the festival said Wednesday.

The closing night gala, which will take place on Oct. 16, will serve as the highly anticipated film's European premiere.

The film is directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and will serve as a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2019 murder mystery Knives Out.

The Lionsgate-produced film saw critical and financial success, grossing over $300 million at the box office on a $40 million budget.

"I'm thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it's an honor to be closing the festival," Johnson said in a statement. "A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!"

Knives Out originally had its premiere at the London Film Festival in 2019, and officials said that they were excited to welcome its sequel.

"Rian Johnson's Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European premiere at the festival in 2019. Our audiences adored the film's wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British on-screen sleuths," said BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle. "And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again with the help of the year's hottest ensemble cast. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor-sharp observations about the world we live in."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will star Daniel Craig, the James Bond actor being the only cast member from the 2019 film to return for the sequel.

Other cast members include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson.

Most of these actors are expected to attend the festivities in London.

Prior to hitting European screens, the film is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Unlike its predecessor, which saw a wide theatrical release, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released by Netflix on its streaming platform.

Following the success of the original, Netflix paid a reported $450 million to acquire the rights from Lionsgate to helm at least two sequel films -- though a potential Knives Out 3 has not been confirmed.

The bombshell deal was reported by Variety as "one of the biggest deals ever made for the rights to a movie series."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will begin streaming on Netflix in December. An official release date has not been announced.

The full BFI London Film Festival will run from Oct. 5 to Oct. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Edward Norton
The Independent

Ben Stiller expresses regret over failed audition for big 1990s film that ‘still haunts’ him today

Ben Stiller has revealed regret over ruining an audition for a 1990s film role.The actor and director launched to fame in the late 1980s after securing a role on Saturday Night Live, which led to his own series in 1992. Two years later, he made his lead film debut in Reality Bites, which he also directed, and went on to direct Jim Carrey film The Cable Guy (1996).While his other 1990s credits include Flirting with Disaster and There’s Something About Mary, there’s another film that Stiller was close to adding to that list: 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.Speaking during...
MOVIES
UPI News

Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson said her Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, premiering Friday, is based more on the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League than the 1992 movie about that organization. "The movie doesn't need to be remade," Jacobson, 38, told...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi London Film Festival#Glass Onion#Knives Out#European#Lff#Lionsgate#British
UPI News

'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock action-caper, Bullet Train, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is DC League of Super-Pets, followed by Nope at No. 3 with $8.5 million, Thor: Love...
MOVIES
UPI News

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 3, Seventeen's Seventeen 4th Album Repackage at No. 4 and Future's I Never Liked You at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

The Killers return with new single 'Boy'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Killers are back with new music. The rock band released the song "Boy" on Friday. The Killers first debuted "Boy" at Mad Cool music festival in Madrid, Spain, in June. In a statement, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said "Boy" was written before the band's...
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
415K+
Followers
62K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy