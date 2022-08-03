Read on swimswam.com
Why I Believe in Practice
I believe nothing is worse than jumping in the pool at the start of practice but nothing is better than leaving at 8 a.m. with wet hair and the day started. Current photo via Courtesy of Megan Life. I believe in practice. I believe in 6 a.m., in difficult meaning...
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships
Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News
Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/5/2022
The latest edition of Weekly Wonders features age group swimmers who have been lighting it up at Junior Nationals, along with Zone and State age group meets. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and...
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of the 2022 Summer Junior National Championship in Irvine, CA is here. This morning’s prelims session will be a short one, featuring just the 200 IM and 50 free. Today will also feature timed finals of the boys 800 free and girls 1500 free, the fastest heat of which will be swum with finals, as per usual protocol. The early heats will kick off at 2:05 PM local timed and will be swum slowest to fastest.
NY and NJ Teams Put 6 Swimmers on the Podium in the Girls 1500 at Junior Nationals
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014) Meet Record: 16:14.67, Gillian Ryan (2012) 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98, Becca Mann (2012) 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53, Katie Ledecky (2013) 17-18 NAG: 15:27.71, Katie Ledecky...
Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.
