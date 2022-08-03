ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2023 Official Offers Go Out

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb73E_0h3AqcBK00

We've entered the next stage of the recruitment process for this cycle.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven , with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Hundreds of offers go out to recruits every single year, but an offer isn't truly "commitable" until August 1st. Just like recruits when they verbally commit, that's all offers are before that date - verbal. Typically, you'll get a pretty good sense of which recruits WVU is going hard after within that first week of August. If they don't have an official offer by that time, the writing is on the wall.

Below are a few examples of the graphics and video that WVU has sent out to recruits to share that they've received an official offer.

RB Jahiem White

WR Rodney Gallagher

LB Josiah Trotter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
WBOY 12 News

Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
DALLAS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy