Ulta Beauty Will Invest $20M in Emerging Tech Startups Through Prisma Ventures

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
News Of Instagram Partnership Made This Altcoin Best Performing Crypto Of The Week
Flow FLOW/USD was the best performing crypto token over the last week, rallying 47% over the last seven days. The news was largely driven by an announcement regarding the blockchain’s partnership with Meta Platforms’ META Instagram to bring NFTs to the social media platform. Top Gainers of Week...
PYMNTS Summer Series: African Diasporic Brands Go Mainstream With The Folklore
Discovery takes many forms, a popular one being delving into our ancestral roots and coming away inspired by cultural heritage, music, literature and most definitely fashion. It’s a path that took Amira Rasool, founder and CEO at The Folklore Group, from undergrad at Rutgers University to a visit to South Africa, where she was energized by the land of her ancestors and began building a vision for popularizing diasporic fashion in new ways.
Why a recession will boost remote work
Executives can't continue to ignore productivity data to satisfy their personal preference for in-office work.
Comments / 0