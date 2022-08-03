Patrol Officers And Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive; Recover Handgun

Read on thebaynet.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Related
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Jury Find Felon Guilty Of Drug Trafficking; Firearm Related Charges
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Derron Daley, 23, of Stafford, Va. guilty of 20 felony charges which included possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, three counts of transporting a loaded handgun, three counts of possession of a handgun while being a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a handgun while engaged in a drug trafficking crime.
sungazette.news
Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death
The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
fox5dc.com
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
Police Apprehend Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Anne Arundel Church
Concerned citizens helped police in Maryland locate and apprehend a man wanted for a hate crime at an Anne Arundel County church. Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills after there was a citizen complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit from Oxon Hill ends in crash involving bus in DC; 4 teens in custody
WASHINGTON — Five people were injured, including four teens, following a pursuit Sunday morning that led through Prince George's County and ended with a crash in Southeast D.C., according to authorities. Officials said the incident began when a police license plate scanner alerted to a car that had been...
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
cleveland19.com
Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brandywine man charged with Attempted Murder
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
VIDEO: Suspects Wanted After Brazen Catalytic Converter Theft In Montgomery County Driveway
Surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying two suspects who stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The suspects reportedly arrived in an unknown vehicle at the 14000 block of Congress Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, according to Montgomery County police.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
Police In Maryland Searching For 66-Year-Old Man In Connection To Hate Crime At Church
Detectives are searching for a man wanted for vandalizing a church in Gambrills, authorities say. Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, is has been identified as the suspect in connection to the vandalization of the Kingdom Celebration Center at 952 Annapolis Road that was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 9:15 p.m., according to Anne Arundel police.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
Waldorf man arrested in alleged domestic shooting
On August 3 at 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed a man went to a house where he thought a female acquaintance was. He knocked on the front door and a male, who was armed with a […]
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
Comments / 0