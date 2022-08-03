ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryans Road, MD

Patrol Officers And Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive; Recover Handgun

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Jury Find Felon Guilty Of Drug Trafficking; Firearm Related Charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Derron Daley, 23, of Stafford, Va. guilty of 20 felony charges which included possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, three counts of transporting a loaded handgun, three counts of possession of a handgun while being a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a handgun while engaged in a drug trafficking crime.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
District Heights, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bryans Road, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
WHEATON, MD
Daily Voice

Police Apprehend Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Anne Arundel Church

Concerned citizens helped police in Maryland locate and apprehend a man wanted for a hate crime at an Anne Arundel County church. Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills after there was a citizen complaint.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police#Crime#Detention Center#Pfc Eshleman
cleveland19.com

Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Source of the Spring

Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy