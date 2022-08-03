1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in the parking lot of the apartments and another person who had been shot inside an apartment.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other person who had been shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that an argument led to the shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

