‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ to feature rideable legendaries and three different storylines

The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is now available on iPlayer
The BBC Proms’ first gaming-themed programme, ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-bit to Infinity‘, is now available for fans to listen to online. Last Monday (August 1), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played a set of gaming’s most iconic scores, with the programme ranging from 1980s retro game soundtracks to some that were released in the last few years.
‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore
Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going. Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle. After posting...
Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
Xbox reveals special controller that “sings” BTS, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg collab ‘Bad Decisions’
Xbox has revealed itself as the latest corporate entity to be recruited into the BTS Army, unveiling a special edition controller that “sings” their new joint with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, ‘Bad Decisions’. The controller – which is fully compatible with the Xbox suite of...
‘PUBG’ studio creates website for fantasy game with Darth Maul designer
PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton has revealed a website with extra details on its new game based on the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeong-do. Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?. Officially being referred to as “Unannounced Project” for now, PUBG developer...
‘Redfall’ will make an appearance at QuakeCon 2022
This year’s QuakeCon event will feature more information about the upcoming vampire shooter Redfall. The event runs from 6PM BST August 18 to 9:30PM BST August 20, with the Redfall block starting at 6:15PM BST on the 18 and lasting for 30 minutes. The description reads: “The team at Arkane Austin takes you inside their upcoming squad-based vampire shooter with new insights, gameplay details and more!”
‘Crypt Of The Necrodancer’ is getting a huge DLC update and a sequel
Brace Yourself Games has revealed that rhythm-based roguelike Crypt Of The Necrodancer is getting a sequel, and has released new downloadable content (DLC) for the first game. After teasing a “super secret announcement,” Brace Yourself Games has launched Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Synchrony, which is currently in Early Access. Described as a “massive new content pack,” Synchrony adds online multiplayer support, three new characters with unique abilities, and full mod support.
‘Persona 5 Royal’ Nintendo Switch release date and latest news
Persona 5 Royal has finally been announced for Nintendo Switch. After years of waiting, and plenty of outcry from fans, players will be able to take on the adventure of the Phantom Thieves on the go. It’s all part of a series of Persona ports making their way to the handheld console. Persona 5 isn’t the first one in the set to release, so fans will have to wait a while to be reunited with Joker and the gang.
GameStop sold indie NFTs without “consent” say devs
An NFT minter on the new GameStop NFT marketplace has been caught selling versions of HTML 5 games which he did not make and had no permission to sell, according to an in-depth report. The report (via Ars Technica) states that the Nifty Arcade collection provides “interactive NFTs” that are...
‘Life Is Strange’ developer uninterested in returning to episodic format
Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine seems like it’s happy to leave behind the episodic release format for the series moving forward. In an interview with the website Rock, Paper, Shotgun, senior narrative designer at Square Enix External Studios, Philip Lawrence, stated that “I can’t imagine we’d go back to the episodic model,” and continues to note the reaction to True Colors was “very positive.”
‘Overwatch 2’ won’t be getting another public beta
Blizzard Entertainment has shared that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third public beta before the shooter launches in October. The announcement was posted by Overwatch vice president Jon Spector, who broke the news over Twitter last night (August 4). “We know players are eager to dive in and...
‘MultiVersus’ hit detection system to get “big overhaul”
MultiVersus will be getting a “big overhaul” of its hit detection system, the game’s director has confirmed in a series of tweets. Tony Huynh tweeted about a new update that had been added to the game which fixed bugs affecting Tom & Jerry, Jake and some of their specific moves. A follower replied and asked whether Finn would be getting a nerf in the future as the character had moves that were too powerful and broke through opponents’ attacks too easily.
Square Enix is looking to sell off its stakes in Western studios
It’s been reported that Square Enix is looking to sell off stakes in Western studios in a bid to “improve capital efficiency”. The news follows on from the sale of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos to Embracer Group earlier this year, which is now considered phase one of their bids to “improve capital efficiency”.
BTS’ J-Hope to release limited edition vinyl of solo album ‘Jack In The Box’
BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ later this year. Earlier today (August 8), Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s July solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
Girls’ Generation’s future beyond new comeback album ‘Forever 1’ undecided, says leader Taeyeon
Girls’ Generation have returned on their 15th anniversary with highly anticipated comeback album ‘Forever 1’. Today, the veteran K-pop group’s leader Taeyeon revealed that the group’s future beyond the record is still up in the air. The ‘Forever 1′ album, which got its digital release...
‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 to include ranked and arcade modes
Developer Player First Games has outlined what players can expect from the first season of platform fighter MultiVersus. After the first season of the free-to-play game was delayed, Player First Games has outlined what it will entail during Evo this weekend (via VGC). The Twitter post also confirms that an...
‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ update 19.1 includes a new weapon and vehicle
PUBG: Battlegrounds’ free 19.1 update is set to launch next week for PC and come to consoles the week after, and it includes a lot of new content. Update 19.1 comes to PC on August 10, whilst arriving on consoles on August 18. According to the patch notes from this week players can expect a new weapon, new vehicle, new tactical gear and a new feature in the folded shield (via Eurogamer).
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
NCT 127 will return with a new album in September
NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a brand-new album next month. Earlier today (August 8), Sports Chosun reported that the boyband are preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album some time in September. The news outlet also claimed that NCT 127 are in the midst of filming a music video for the upcoming release, and that the album was in its “final stages”.
