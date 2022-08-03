WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players of Walpole, N.H. will be holding open auditions on Aug. 28 and 30 for the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tale, “Hansel and Gretel,” to be directed by Mike Wright. Based on the story first published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, “Hansel and Gretel” tells the tale of a young brother and sister who must use their courage and wits to outsmart an evil witch. This play has roles for adults and children.

