Fletcher Farm Arts and Crafts Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be holding its second Arts and Crafts Festival of the summer on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Festival will be held on the school campus on Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt. In addition to over...
The Better Days Band to play in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present their final concert of the season on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. with The Better Days Band. The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare, B-side gems from “back in the day.” Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres, all driven by a funky, danceable, feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.
Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar returns with a bang
LUDLOW, Vt. – Back by popular demand, the Tyson Ladies Aid Bazaar is on target to be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fletcher Farms on Route 103, just south of Ludlow, Vt. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a...
Walpole Players hold auditions for “Hansel and Gretel”
WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players of Walpole, N.H. will be holding open auditions on Aug. 28 and 30 for the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tale, “Hansel and Gretel,” to be directed by Mike Wright. Based on the story first published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, “Hansel and Gretel” tells the tale of a young brother and sister who must use their courage and wits to outsmart an evil witch. This play has roles for adults and children.
Cavendish Gorge hike
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Once a well-known recreational area on the Black River, the Cavendish Gorge was used for catching salmon by the first peoples. It was also the site of the Fitton Mill in the late 19th century and continues to provide a hydro dam that was built in 1907.
Okemo Valley Chamber celebrates 65th annual meeting
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 65th Annual Meeting at Off the Rails in Ludlow, Vt. This event was sponsored by Weidman Law, also of Ludlow. Jim Szabo, of The Vermont Country Store in Weston, Vt., was announced as the 2022 Member...
Early Bird discount for Chester Pig Roast
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style Pig Roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on the lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4–7 p.m. Reserve by Aug. 15 for a discount. Barbecue-pit master Jessie Pixley will...
Jacqueline Stankevich, 1933-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline Stankevich, 89, passed away on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born July 23, 1933 in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of William T. and Julia ( Pascale ) Moore. She graduated from Springfield High School class of 1952. On...
LTE: Stu Lindberg announces his candidacy for Windsor-2
I am announcing my candidacy as an Independent for the Vermont House of Representatives to represent the Windsor-2 district and the towns of Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield. In the past decade, I have served my community in a number of elected positions. I have served as a member of the...
