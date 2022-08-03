Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week

Read on wfpg.com
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend
Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon. Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports. More...
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?
If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious. Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but,...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Two men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City late Friday night. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to Brigantine Homes in the city’s Back Maryland section at 11:24 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There was evidence of gunfire but no victims, according to the report. A short time...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon NJ
The Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon is an accessible inclusive playground at Hackett Park at the Jonathan Pitney Recreation Complex. The playground was built in 2015 and with community support keeps getting better and better. It is one of the most popular Atlantic County parks and one of two accessible playgrounds we know of in Atlantic County.
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: TWP ADOPTS EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR CURFEW AND AMOUNT OF PEOPLE PERMITTED IN A GROUP
On August 2nd, 2022 @longbeachtownship adopted an Emergency Declaration and Order which in summary reads that A) All persons 17 and under shall not be permitted outside upon a. public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park, beach, or any public area or. unimproved private property located in the Township...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
